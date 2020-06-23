If you entered this article, you very possibly want to change several elements of the default configuration of your Windows operating system. Specifically, being able to disable Cortana in Windows 10. It is no secret to anyone that the intelligent assistant of this operating system imposes on you on more than one occasion the use of programs that you do not want, such as Microsoft Edge, etc. Here we will tell you how you can deactivate it without major problems.

It is possible to disable Cortana in Windows 10 through the registry of your operating system

This specifically applies if you have Windows 10 Home, Professional or Enterprise. This will be possible thanks to the registry editor, a very delicate tool that you must know how to handle in order not to make mistakes that you regret. We also recommend and learn how to use the registry editor before using it, just in case.

Similarly, to cover your back in the event of any eventuality, make a backup copy of the registry on your computer or a restore point. Either way, you’ll have effective backup.

Once all this is done, you can open the registry editor by following this combination of commands: Windows + R from your keyboard, then you would type “regedit” in the box that appeared to you and press Enter. Then you will go to the last option on the far left of the box that appeared to you.

If after this you do not see a Windows search folder (or key), you will do the following: right-click on the Windows search folder and select where it says New> Key. Then name this folder “Windows Search.”

Then right click on this same folder and select New> DWORD Value (32 bit).

You will call the new component “Allow Cortana”, in which you must double-click and set its value to 0. With this, you can already close the registry editor, log off and restart your computer for the change to take effect. In case you want to withdraw the change later, go back to the “Allow Cortana” file, set its value to 1 or delete it.

You can use a registration hack

If the above method seems very tangled to you, you can choose to search for a registration hack on the web and download it. They usually come in .rar or .zip files that, once unzipped, must have two built-in elements. One to deactivate Cortana in Windows 10, and the other to reactivate or rehabilitate Cortana if at any other time you change your mind.

In the same way as the previous one, you must log out and send your computer to restart, so that the deactivation has taken effect.

Unzipped items can usually be .reg files. If this is the case, if you want to preview it before using it, right-click on it and press Edit. In this way, the notepad will open and you will be able to see all the codes and even learn to configure your own hacks.

You can also disable Cortana in Windows 10 with the use of Group Policy

This mode applies only if you have the Professional or Enterprise version of Windows 10 on your computer. In both versions, the fastest way to disable Cortana in Windows 10 is with the “Local Group Policy Editor”. As in the first option, we recommend and educate yourself about this powerful tool so that you can get the most out of it.

This tool is also influenced by elements such as the shared domain of the team. It can belong to either your company’s network or a group policy. So we recommend and agree to the arrangement with the rest of your partners involved in the computer network, before making any changes. Of course, it is also good to preserve a system restore point, in case something goes wrong.

Now, to proceed with this mode: first start the group policy editor by pressing Windows + R, typing “gpedit.msc” in the box and clicking “Ok”.

Then go to Computer Configuration> Administrative Templates> Windows Components> Search. There you will locate the “Allow Cortana” in the right pane and double-click on it.

Now select the option “Disabled” and finally click “OK”.

In the same way as the previous proposals, first close the group policy editor and then restart your computer for the change to take effect. Similarly, if you want to “Enable Cortana”, look for that option in Settings and change it to “Enabled”. And that’s it, as you have seen, it is a simple procedure.

