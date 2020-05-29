As you may have noticed, PDF files are frequently used when distributing documents so that all users see them the same way. Because they are designed this way, they can be somewhat difficult to edit. So you may want to convert your PDF document to Microsoft Word so that you can make changes to the text more easily.

Use Acrobat DC or Acrobat Reader DC

Acrobat DC and Acrobat Reader DC from Adobe offer an easy way to convert PDF files to Word documents. The bad news is that it is not free. In this way, the full Acrobat DC has a standard version for Windows only and a pro version for Windows and Mac.

Both programs require an annual commitment. This is a bit of a stretch if all you need to do is convert a PDF to Word format once in a while. But if you already have Acrobat DC, then you should use it to convert your PDF files.

Acrobat Reader DC, on the other hand, is free, but you will have to pay a monthly fee if you want it to convert PDF files to other formats, such as Word. If it’s something you need to do constantly, the price is probably worth it because using Acrobat is the most reliable way to change your PDF files to Word documents as it tends to keep the formatting pretty well.

Now, we will give you the example of how to use full Acrobat DC to perform the conversion to a Word document. If you are using Acrobat Reader DC, the process is practically the same. It just won’t have as many formats that you can convert to. However, both programs support Word.

Steps to convert your PDF document to Microsoft Word

First of all, open the PDF in Acrobat. Go to the right side of the window and click on the command called “Export PDF”.

Then select the “Microsoft Word” option on the left of that window. On the right, selecting the “Word Document” option converts the PDF to a current Word document in DOCX format. That is why when selecting “Word Document 97-2003”, the PDF is converted to the previous DOC format.

When you have chosen the format, click the “Export” button.

On the next screen that appears, you must choose the path where you want to save your new Word document.

Now, type in a name for the document and then click the “Save” button.

Your PDF is now saved as a Word document, so open it in Word and start editing it.

Convert a PDF document to a Word document

Similarly, you can convert your PDF file to a Word document using only Microsoft Word. Conversion in this program constantly generates style and formatting problems. So it is not always the most reliable method. However, it works well enough for simple documents or when you just need a few things in an editable format.

To do this, you must click the “File” option on the Word ribbon.

Now, in the sidebar that opens, click the “Open” button.

When you are on the Open page, go to where your PDF is stored, if it is on your computer, in OneDrive, on any route.

Then, search for and select your PDF and click the “Open” button.

Then, a warning will appear indicating that your new document may lose part of the format it had as a PDF. Do not worry about this. Your original PDF document will remain intact because this action only lets you know that the new Word document that you are creating from the PDF may not look exactly the same. In the same way, you only have to click on the “Accept” button.

In this way, Microsoft Word converts the PDF and opens your new Word document immediately.

You can use Google Docs

Google Docs provides another safe and reliable way to convert your PDF files to Word documents. It is a two-step process, where the first converts the file to a Google Docs document and then converts it to a Word document. So you will probably lose some of the format in the process.

If you have Word, it is better to do it entirely in Microsoft Word. But this method can be useful if you don’t have Word and you need to convert PDF document to Microsoft Word that you have to send it to someone else.

First of all, open your Google Drive and then click the “New” button.

Then click the option called “Upload File.”

Find your PDF file and then click the “Open” button.

Now your new file will appear on your Google Drive.

Then right-click your file in Google Drive and click the “Open with” menu again. Then you just have to click on the “Google Docs” option.

Your file is now open as a Google Docs document.

After this, click on the “File” menu.

Then click the “Download As” menu and click the “Word Document (.docx)” option.

Your Google Docs file will be converted to Word format and downloaded to your local computer as a Word document itself, and this is all you have to do.

Share it with your friends!