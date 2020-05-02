When you have a large house and there are those points where WiFi signals do not arrive, you can configure a router as a repeater, the one you have at home that you no longer use. So we will help you to configure it so that it can act as a repeater for your signal.

In case you have a spare router, you can use it to increase your WiFi signal beyond what your current router can offer you. Although it is important to know that not all of them work correctly since they must be connected to a network cable.

In case the routers support WDS they will be able to communicate with each other wirelessly. Only in many cases, current and spare routers may not work well with each other.

So your best bet is that your spare router can support a bridge mode. Which will allow you to effectively become a simple WiFi access point. Let your other router do all the work, like routing and distributing IP addresses. In case it is not compatible with the bridge mode, you can follow the steps that we will give you. However, there are no guarantees that it can still function effectively.

How can you find the IP address to configure a router as a repeater

To get you to use your router as a repeater, you need to find its IP address. As well as the channel you are broadcasting and the type of security you are using. If you are using a Windows computer that is connected to a network, you must go to the Control Panel and double-click on the Network and Internet option.

If it is Windows XP, you must right click on the network connection you are using for your router to connect and then you must choose the Status option. Then click Support. It is there where you will see a window that shows how your network is configured.

If it is Windows 7, 8 and 10, you should go to the Network and Sharing Center, choose the option “Change adapter settings” and then right click on the appropriate connection. There you press Status, then Details. There it will show you the gateway and IP address of your computer. You should write down the gateway as this will be the main address of your router.

How can you connect your router

For this you must open your web browser. In the address bar, type the IP address of your gateway that you have previously noted. You should be able to see a configuration screen for your main router. Now you must request a username and password, in case you do not know how to enter them. This information can also be found on a label underneath your router or you can find it by searching the internet.

Steps to verify your WiFi settings

As you can see, there are many configurations that you can access and change, but what you do not want is for your main router to be reconfigured, you just have to verify it. In the same way, you should make sure of the wireless configuration and find the details that may include the name of the router, channel and type of security.

You should find the SSID, which is the name you find when searching for wireless networks from your laptop, tablet, or mobile. You must take note of the security type since you should try to configure your secondary router with the same parameters. When you finish, there is the option to sign out.

You have only looked at the configuration and there you should have made some changes. So you should not save anything in case it is requested.

To reset your router to factory settings

You need to reset the router you want to place as a repeater to the factory settings. To do this, you must go to a small hole on the back of the router, which is always marked as “Reset”.

With the router turned on, you should insert a paper clip and hold it down for a few seconds or minutes, depending on the model. When you release it, all the lights on your router should come on and go off, so you could have reset it at the factory.

How to configure your second router

To do this, you will connect your second router with a network cable to a computer that is not on your network. It is best to turn off your primary router for a few minutes while setting up your secondary router. In case you have only one computer, you must temporarily disconnect it from your network.

When you already have it connected, you must go to the stage where you enter the configuration page. You should ignore any configuration wizard and go to the WiFi configuration page.

Now you must enable the wireless connection and rename it so that it is the same as your primary router and choose a channel away from the one used by your Primary router. You must match the same security type and you will type the same WiFi password as your primary router.

You must give it a fixed IP address

Your primary router needs to work in conjunction with your secondary router by giving it a fixed IP address, which the primary router will recognize and work with. You should go to the LAN configuration page and give the router an IP address in the same range as the IP addresses provided by your main router, but outside the range that DHCP automatically assigns it.

Dynamic Host Communications Protocol is the process by which a device issues IP addresses to computers on the network. You must stop the process of your secondary router which provides IP addresses to the devices, to leave that task only to the main router. You could disable DHCP by unchecking it on the secondary router configuration page. This so that you assign a fixed IP address.

On each configuration page you cover, you must confirm your choices by clicking “Save Configuration” at the bottom of each page as you go. In addition, the moment you have changed the IP address of the router, you will wait for it to restart and then access by just typing the new IP address in the address bar.

Now you will connect everything together

Ideally, both routers should be connected with a long network cable. Although that may not be practical because one of the enormous alternatives is to use network adapters or Access Point that are inexpensive.

Which work with the use of network power cables on the walls and floors to act as network cables. As well as, so that electricity passes through them. These only work on main networks that are commonly connected to a consumer unit.

With the routers on, it’s time for you to test your network. You can take a mobile or your laptop and check the signal strength when it is near the router. There you can discover if the range of the wireless network has been successfully expanded and thus you will have a second access point.

Wireless connection

If you are lucky and have bought a router with the necessary features to use it and improve your WiFi coverage, it also does not need network cables and power line adapters.

There are a whole series of routers on the market that can work with these characteristics, which include Apple, Belkin, Linksys, Netgear and TRENDNet. Which have the same functionality in recent products. One of the main features is the WDS, which is a wireless distribution system.

The configuration steps are pretty basic. And the key is to find the bridge or repeater mode in the configuration tool, choose it and then enter any network information that is requested, it could be a MAC address, network name (SSID), spectrum band and security mode , for example.

Using custom firmware

Routers that do not have built-in WDS or the like may be able to install custom firmware such as DD-WRT, OpenWRT, or Tomato. To use them, it requires technical knowledge and the ability to follow the instructions very closely.

An example of this is installing DD-WRT on your router, in most cases it is almost as simple as installing a program on your computer. However, doing it incorrectly can render your router completely useless, so you need to follow the instructions correctly.

It is necessary that your router is compatible with DD-WRT, OpenWRT or Tomato, there you will have to search online for your specific router model to find out if a custom firmware can be installed. Once you have checked compatibility, there is a lot of information including precautions, for each manufacturer and the router, on how to install the firmware.

Now you know how to configure a router as a repeater, it is a simple and really useful task. We hope it will be of help to you.

