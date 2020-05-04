If you are looking to give a special touch to the messages you send to your friends, family or acquaintances, with this information you can make your conversations stand out visually. The only thing you need is to download an app that has 20 fonts among which one that makes your letters encapsulated in blue boxes stands out, as well as many others that you can unlock just by looking at ads.

This is Stylish Text, an application that is available on the Play Store and is free. Another advantage of this app is that it is quite light, so if you do not have a lot of memory on your phone, that will not be a problem to leave your friends surprised with your messages full of style.

Once you download the app, it will explain step by step what you have to do to activate it, since being external to WhatsApp and the cell phone system, you will have to grant it certain permissions to see how your letters turn blue or white, depending on the application you write in.

Once you authorize it, you choose the format with which you want this app to be displayed on your phone, whether you choose the bar format or the floating bubble. So every time you start typing just above your keyboard, a small bubble will appear with the application’s logo, which when you click displays a series of font options from which you can choose.

And just like that you can send incredibly aesthetic messages. You can play with the fonts that the application has and even watch videos to download other fonts, the dynamics are quite simple and the app guides you at all times, so you don’t have to worry about anything other than choosing the font you want to use .

This app is not limited to WhatsApp, in fact once you authorize it you can change the font color in all the places where you write: notes, Messenger and even Facebook.

