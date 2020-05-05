Videoconferencing has become an everyday situation, whether it is to take classes, attend virtual meetings, or even meet friends. These types of tools have been in high demand and therefore we give you some tips to get the most out of them.

Being Zoom one of the platforms that are being used the most these days, we share with you some certain adjustments that can be made to improve the experience when making video calls.

This is an option to give it a unique touch when using the platform, so that, instead of showing the background of your room or study, you can choose a default image or use your own.

To achieve this, you just have to follow the following steps:

– From the platform client for Windows, click on the Settings option (in the upper right corner).

– On the left side, press the option that says “virtual background”. Doing so will bring up some default options. However, there is also the option for you to choose your favorite image as a background. And even, you can enable the use of green screen (if you have one).

This option is also available when using the application from a mobile phone.

Sharing a whiteboard

This is very useful when holding business meetings or for virtual classes, for example. This feature will allow you to share a white board where the host (and other participants, if allowed) can make notes.

To activate it in the PC client, you only have to do the following steps:

– In the bottom bar, click on the option that says “screen share” and choose the option that says “blackboard”.

– Immediately a white screen will be shown with different tools for you to make your notes. You will be able to write, make drawings of geometric figures or make freehand strokes.

If you are the host of the meeting, you can create new pages and switch between them. If you are only invited, this function will not be available to you.

Enable a beauty filter

This is an option that you can use at your convenience on the days that you think you need it. It is a filter that smoothes facial features (very similar to some of other applications or the front cameras of some mobile phones).

To activate it from the PC client, only access the option to the configuration menu. Click on the video option (on the left side) and click on the small box that says “touch up my appearance”.

Record the meeting

This could be helpful in having evidence of the topics covered during the video conference, for example. It is important that this option is used with the full consent of those involved in the meeting (more if everyone has video enabled).

Both basic users and those using the paid version can record meetings. To do this, the option must be enabled from the configuration menu. From there you can also enable or disable other settings such as automatic recording and choose the folder where the video files will be stored.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.