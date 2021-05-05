How can you become an investor? It’ll cost you less than a cup of coffee

You’ve surely already read a lot about those famous “unnecessary expenses”, Little treats that may seem trivial but which we habitually buy every day, until they add up to so much that it scares us when we realize the total amount.

A classic example of this is the coffee you buy every day at Oxxo or Starbucks. If it costs you 40 pesos –on average– in one month, you’ll have already spent 1,200 pesos. In one year, that number adds up to 14,600 pesos.

What could we do with those 14,600 pesos in a year? Maybe plan a good vacation, buy an electronic device, put the money in a piggy bank for a rainy day, or save toward retirement… and many other things like this.

But the intention here is not to convince you to deprive yourself of the pleasure of buying your daily coffee. The idea is to show you how, with those 40 pesos a day, you can become a professional investor.

How you can become an investor

How do you do it? Doesn’t it require a large amount of money, opening a brokerage account, and having a lot of knowledge and experience of economics and finance?

Well, not anymore. Now, with not much money, around 100 pesos a month or 3.33 pesos a day (much less than our hypothetical 40-peso coffee), you can put your money to work in investments that allow you to get a return.

If you’re consistent in scheduling payments, you’ll not only reach 1,200 pesos a year (with 3.33 pesos a day) or 14,600 pesos a year (with 40 pesos a day), but that capital may amount to more money with the interest that will be generated.

We share some examples of accessible investment platforms in Mexico, which are regulated by financial authorities and easy to start using. If you set yourself a goal to save, you no longer have to just watch your money losing its value due to inflation because you kept it under the mattress or in a traditional bank account.

It’ll cost you less than a cup of coffee

Open a low-risk investment account

Cetes Directo and Dinn from Actinver are a couple of the platforms to help you get started in the world of investments.

They’re low risk, which means that you’re not likely to see large fluctuations in your money, but for that same reason, your gains will be slight and will be seen in the long term.

Cetes Directo is the Mexican Ministry of Finance’s website, where you can purchase government bonds which pay a fixed rate during the investment period.

You can invest in Cetes, UDIBonos, Bondes, and other federal government debt instruments. In practice, you’re lending to the government.

These are known as risk-free instruments because of the very low likelihood that the government won’t pay you, since they’re backed by the taxes it collects from us.

Banco Actinver’s Dinn is a mobile application (bear in mind it only works on phones) that also invests in government bonds (as a broker. Cetes Directos, as its name suggests, means you invest directly in them), as well as investing in corporate bonds.

Both cases are useful if you’re a newcomer to investments, and they help you earn modest interest on your money. At Cetes Directo, you can access your money depending on the investment period you’ve chosen. With Dinn, you can have access to your money within one to two days.

These are good investment options for purposes such as an emergency fund, the importance of which we’ll tell you about later, since it enables you to get your money in a reasonable period of time.

They’re also good options for very short-term objectives, such as if you want to buy something specific within two to six months. In that period, you get a return on your investment and don’t risk losing your money due to fluctuations that may occur in the financial markets.

Access the wide world of stocks, investment funds, ETFs, and other national and global instruments

Did you know that on platforms such as Kuspit, GBM plus, or Bursanet, you can buy shares in Mexican companies such as Bimbo, América Móvil, or Televisa, or in large global corporations such as Apple, Amazon, or Microsoft?

Well, yes –believe it or not– you can now invest in these companies and make your way into the great world of investments with these platforms starting from 100 pesos.

Here, as with Cetes Directos or Dinn, you can find low-risk investment instruments that will allow you to save your money at a low risk and for very short-term goals.

But their biggest asset consists in you now having more sophisticated investment instruments at your fingertips, that can give higher returns for slightly longer-term goals.

So, buy shares directly from Mexican or foreign companies, or buy shares in investment funds (an instrument that brings together the savings of many people and invests in different stocks and debt securities in a diversified way), or invest in the so-called ETFs , which are instruments that tend to follow established rates such as the CPI of the Mexican Stock Exchange or the S&P 500 of the United States, among many others.

Here, you must be clear that these instruments are higher risk than those that you can invest in with Direct Cetes and / or Dinn.