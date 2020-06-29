New mess in the world of tennis. Alexander Zverev has been caught at a party with many people and in which the distancing rules were not respected, despite having promised that he would spend two weeks in preventive self-isolation having been in contact with several coronavirus positives on the Adria Tour. The German was negative in the first test and, although he said otherwise, he has chosen to live a normal life. Nick Kyrgios is not silent: « How can you be so selfish? »

After announcing that he had tested negative for COVID-19, Alexander Zverev He apologized to everyone he had put « potentially at risk for having played this tour » (the Adria Tour, in which several cases were confirmed, including Novak Djokovic) and assured that he would spend 14 days in preventive isolation. But the good intentions have lasted very little for the German tennis player, who this weekend has been hunted at a party with a multitude of guests.

The tennis player has been widely criticized for his lack of responsibility. Nick Kyrgios He has not hesitated to openly reproach his conduct with a video published on social networks. The one from Canberra had already criticized the celebration of the tournament, but seeing Zverev partying filled his patience. “I am seeing more controversial things happening in the world. But the one that bothers me the most is seeing Sascha Zverev partying again, again man. How selfish can you be? the Australian laments.

«You ask your agent to put a fucking message on Twitter that you were going to maintain a 14-day quarantine. You apologize to people for putting their health at risk. Be ashamed to stay with your girlfriend even for 14 days. It is that this tennis makes me seriously angry », exploited the Canberra in the video.

