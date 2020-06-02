Innovation and creativity are something that characterizes users of social networks. And curiously WhatsApp is one of the applications that has more tricks, which you can not only enjoy thanks to external apps, you can also discover it by exploring the application.

Well as well as sending messages to numbers that you do not have registered, hiding your reading confirmations without stopping to see those of other users, there is another alternative: music in the states.

Music and photos

In case you want to add photos to your musical states, you will need to download the Audio Status Maker app, available for Android and iPhone. With a rating of 4.8 by users, this app is extremely light and allows you to completely customize your states, because in addition to adding music from your own cell phone memory, it also allows you to put personalized texts with various sources, emojis and some stickers that the app includes.

The only thing you should do once you have the status ready is to press the share button, which will redirect you to the app where you want to share your music status. And just like that you can impact others with your personalized WhatsApp status.

Black background or live activity

If your intention is only to put background music, without any extra image, or to record some live activity that does not have many background sounds, a simple trick is to place your phone on a surface that has solid color, so that the screen is in black and after that go to your music player and choose the fragment you want to appear in your state.

And ready, WhatsApp will record the sound that your cell phone emits and the rest of the customization will be left to you, whether you add texts, emojis or just want to leave the song.

The biggest advantage of this way of adding music to your WhatsApp states is that your contacts will not know how you managed to do it, so you will decide if you share this quick and simple type or if you prefer to be the only one who can perform this type of maneuvers .

