How can we help children to overcome pandemic fatigue?

In recent months we have witnessed a situation unprecedented in recent world history. The crisis generated by covid-19 has turned the social situation known so far upside down.

Its effects are present in our day to day. From the “adult world” we pay attention to issues such as the economy, health, employment or tourism, but we are not looking at how this crisis affects the needs of children.

Different questions arise. How does this crisis impact the child population? What psychological or developmental dimensions can be altered? Does it affect everyone equally or are there more vulnerable groups? Can the effects of this crisis on childhood be cushioned?

Barriers to socializing

The pandemic means breaking social relations with equals and with the family, two of the key areas for child development.

If to this we add stress and family uncertainty in the social and economic, the situation of anguish and fear of the girls and boys increases. As a consequence, there is a higher incidence of mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, and stress-related symptoms.

In many cases, this situation has been worsened by illness or loss of loved ones. In the short term, there have been anxiety attacks, sleep disturbances, eating and physical exercise. Modifying these routines can affect development at a very early age, and can even produce more lasting changes.

In addition, girls, boys and adolescents have lost another space for socialization: the school. This has been denatured and filled with artificial elements (masks, gels, distance …).

Pandemic fatigue reaches childhood too

With the passage of time, there is a certain habituation to restrictive measures, while the so-called pandemic fatigue appears. It is a reaction of exhaustion in the face of sustained and unresolved adversity.

It can lead to complacency, alienation, and hopelessness. It appears gradually over time and is affected by emotions and by the social and cultural context.

The child and adolescent population is not alien to this situation, since families act as shapers of the response we give to the pandemic. As the adult world shows signs of exhaustion, it is easy for this feeling to carry over to childhood.

Finally, in the long term, special attention will have to be paid to those born during the pandemic. This generation, at critical moments in their neurodevelopment, is being deprived of socio-affective information due to the prolonged use of masks and isolation, which could impact their brain development.

A different pandemic for the most vulnerable groups

For these purposes we have to add other types of modulating variables. The “adult-centered” vision of the pandemic has prevented taking into account fundamental variables for the adequate development of childhood, especially for the most vulnerable children.

It must be remembered that not all childhood has the same opportunities or the same resources. For this reason, the consequences are more devastating for girls, boys and adolescents in situations of social disadvantage, social risk or differential development circumstances (learning disorders, neurodevelopment, etc.).

Let us remember that the Convention on the Rights of the Child speaks of the best interests of the minor. Girls and boys will enjoy special protection and will have opportunities and services for their physical, psychological and social development.

These opportunities have been cut short during the pandemic. Let us imagine, for a moment, the situations that girls, boys and adolescents who suffer abuse by their families have experienced during confinement. Let’s think of minors with neurodevelopmental disorders who have limitations in understanding the social world around us. Or in minors victims of gender violence.

For all of them, who constitute the most vulnerable childhood, the consequences are even greater. The vast majority of minors at risk have had serious difficulties in properly following the school year. The economic, social and technological gap has made it even more difficult for students who were already starting from a disadvantaged situation.

The digital disconnection of families at risk, together with less preparation to meet school demands and greater school absenteeism, increase the chances of school failure and dropout. Added to this are other important family stressors such as unemployment, job insecurity or overcrowding.

Finally, there has been a worrying increase in situations of violence against children in the family environment. On a psychological level, in addition, serious problems appear such as excessive use of screens, boredom, lack of control and time deregulation.

There is also the lack of relationship with peers, irrational fears, anxiety and problems of emotion management, which causes an increase in the mental health problems described.

Keys to looking at childhood

But how can we reverse or lessen these effects? On the one hand, at the social level, the measures implemented should have a more child-centered vision. It is necessary that they take their needs into account and develop a social protection system that leaves the welfare state and seeks the integral development of families.

For its part, the educational system should be a guarantee of equality among students and correct the disadvantaged situation of some girls and boys who, due to different circumstances, are more vulnerable (due to neurodevelopmental disorders, disability, social risk …) .

Likewise, a better access and ratio of Child Mental Health professionals from Primary Care would improve psychological help for children. Along the same lines, it would be a key axis to complete the network of psychologists of the Social Intervention in Community Social Services, which attends to children in situations of risk and vulnerability.

How we can help the child population

Finally, at the family level, we can help our daughters and sons in different ways. It will be essential to try to maintain healthy habits and routines. It is also satisfactory for children to allow extraordinary elements and enjoyment inside the house (watch a movie as if it were at the cinema, set up a tent in the living room to go camping, set up a dinner as if it were a restaurant , challenges …).

Spending time with the family, understanding and attending to their manifestations of anguish or discomfort, favors a psychological well-being and an adequate emotional adjustment. Also provide them with information adjusted to their age and allow them regular contact by different means with their families and peers. Likewise, anticipating the changes that are taking place, with a language adjusted to their age, staying calm and acknowledging the enormous effort they are making are important issues for their adaptation.

In short, we must be an example for children, since modeling is the main source of learning. If they see us strong in adversity, sensitive to their emotions and responsible for our behaviors, we will help them to face in a healthier way the effects that the pandemic has on their development and achieve a more resilient childhood with fewer inequalities.

