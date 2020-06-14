Respectful breaks are difficult because they delve into the complexity of the situation

Conclude one relationship sentimental with respect it’s possible. Not all breakups have to be traumatic and painful for ex-boyfriends. However, there are times when we can doubt what actions to take to stay on good terms.

Thus, the following suggestions are designed to help you have a break that is as bearable and respectful as possible.

Face to face

As an article in the Jared portal indicates, a face to face break It is the ideal way to end a relationship.

Despite the fact that both parties are in an uncomfortable situation, it is the alternative that allows the two to face the break with the seriousness that this implies.

Ghosting and texting are relatively common actions today, but they express cowardice, and do not generate true feeling of closure.

Be honest, but with measure

Breaks are times when sincerity and transparency must prevail. You must be clear on the reasons that have prompted you to end the relationship. However, this does not mean that you should delve into details that may do more damage than a love breakup already does.

There are details you should keep to yourself in order not to hurt the other and make the breakup more difficult than it is.

Listen to the other person

A breakup is not the space to have a monologue, and as much as you want to get out of that situation quickly, the correct thing is allow the other to give his point of view so that it feels that you value what it says in a moment as difficult as that.

The other person deserves to be listened to and cared for, repressing feelings or ideas is not the healthiest way to end a relationship.

Photo: Shutterstock

No false hopes

If you are clear that there is no reconciliation possible, you shouldn’t suggest that possibility to the other person. This procedure prevents an adequate closure for the relationship, and leaves open a scenario that you know will never happen.

Respectful ruptures are not the most common, but they are those that generate less damage to people, and that smooth the entire process that follows and that precedes a new love relationship. In conclusion, they are the ones that have the most positive impact on Health emotional.