(CNN Spanish) – In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta answers questions from our audience, including: What is the safest mask? What does it mean to be a positive person on a rapid test? Why are blacks at higher risk for complications from covid-19?

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will answer some of the questions they asked us through our Twitter account @DrHuerta.

Hello Luis. In reality, both are practically the same. In the United States, that mask, called a respirator, takes the name of N95; while the same product for the Chinese industry is called NK95.

It is important to know that these masks should be used -preferably- by health professionals who are more exposed to the virus as a result of their work.

For people who want to protect themselves in daily life, a mask made of fabric is enough, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

@drhuerta good night. I wanted to ask you if a person who takes the rapid test and tests positive, means that they have already overcome the virus or still have it and are it damaging it? If you have the antibodies, does it not necessarily mean that you are still infected and in danger? – Rodolfo Borra Rojas (@rodolfoborra) May 28, 2020

A rapid or positive serological test indicates that the person has already passed the disease, that the virus is gone.

This test detects the antibodies and immunoglobulins M and G that the defense system produces in response to the infection.

It does not mean that the virus continues to harm, because it has already been removed.

People of African descent have greater problems with HT, diabetes and risk diseases for covid – sara rg (@s_y_r_g) May 28, 2020

In the United States, it is widely demonstrated that black people have a higher frequency of high blood pressure than people from other ethnic and racial groups.

The reason? This segment of the population suffers more from obesity and this increases the risk that it could be complicated by covid-19.

@drhuerta query: since I comment on a Covid cover, can you be a contagion agent? – MICHAEL CH C (@llllMCHCllll) May 28, 2020

An infected person is considered to be able to infect another one or two days before presenting symptoms, and can continue doing so up to 10 days after the symptoms have been alleviated.

Of course I do, Nathaly. Cough is a frequent symptom, but it does not occur in all cases. Furthermore, it is estimated that 50% of infected people do not have any symptoms, that is, they are asymptomatic.

The number and intensity of symptoms is highly variable among patients.

Dr. Huertas I had the illnesses in early April and more than a month has passed since I only had mild symptoms such as headaches, my brothers and my mother too. We did the quick test and I came out positive, but now is my back just bugging me? – Andrea Ponte (@ Andreaponte7) May 28, 2020

Andrea, I don’t know the exact cause of your back pain, but it may very well have nothing to do with the infection you had more than a month ago. As far as is known, covid-19 can be complicated only during the days that symptoms last.

I suggest you visit a doctor to examine you.

Good morning @drhuerta I have faith that you will help me with this question: a friend has been offered to do a rapid but quantitative serological test, which they say goes through the laboratory and is more accurate than the conventional rapid test. This is true? #Help – Karin WG #YoMeQuedoEnCasa (@karin_wg) May 28, 2020

The serological test, that is, the one that detects IgM and IgG antibodies, is of two types: the most common is qualitative, the one that only tells us if it is positive or negative, but does not give us details of the amount of antibodies we have . For its part, the quantitative test does tell us exactly the amount of immunoglobulins and yes, it can be said that it is more accurate.

Dear @drhuerta, very good message of Today in @RPPNoticias @ kikesitov67 about the “Immunity of the herd”. But, I have seen that people confuse it with “Immunity acquired by the convalescent or infected recovered”. Could you help us with those concepts? Thanks in advance – Daniel Valle Basto (@ danielvalle98) May 28, 2020

Good question, Daniel. Actually, it is practically the same.

Group immunity, also called group or herd protection, is defined as the phenomenon in which the spread of an infectious disease, from person to person, becomes very difficult, since the majority of the population is already he became immune to this disease.

Perhaps the difference that we can notice is on the method with which protection is achieved, whether by natural disease or by vaccination; the latter is the most frequent, as in the case of measles.

@drhuerta good afternoon, I have some doubts I hope I can clarify them: how do you determine the discharge of a patient with COVID19? with molecular test ?. If a person is asymptomatic, how long has the virus been in the body? During this period, is this person contagious? Thank you – Pablo Juarez (@ PabloJu82498813) May 27, 2020

Once the symptoms disappeared, and assuming that the patient had a positive molecular test at the beginning of his illness, the discharge of a hospitalized patient is carried out by carrying out two molecular tests 24 hours apart.

On the other hand, it is not known exactly how long the virus is in the body of someone asymptomatic. It is believed to be the same as in the symptomatic person. And yes, it may be contagious. I invite you to listen to episode 49, which was about asymptomatic patients.

Good afternoon @drhuerta. How can I disinfect the bread? Is there any practical measure apart from roasting it? – Coco Esteves (@psicosour) May 27, 2020

Hi cocconut. Your bread can only be infected if it has been exposed to saliva or secretions from an infected person. If that happens, of course, the temperature reached in a toaster can disable the virus.

