How can we capture CO₂ to mitigate climate change?

Shutterstock / Azer Merz ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/lVRL7furIhV0kB2qKSwITQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ROMod4hLjK2V6.i1tLGrEw–~B/aD05NTM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/b65d93de02e45a08bbb4b33d57188139″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/lVRL7furIhV0kB2qKSwITQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/ROMod4hLjK2V6.i1tLGrEw–~B/aD05NTM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/b65d93de02e45a08bbb4b33d57188139″/>

The drastic reduction of CO₂ emissions into the atmosphere has become one of the great challenges worldwide to mitigate the effects of climate change. Currently, the electric power generation sector is responsible for the emission of around a third of global CO₂ emissions, forcing structural changes in the sector in the coming years.

The CO₂ emitted into the atmosphere in thermoelectric plants is part of the gases that are formed when burning fossil fuels. The total annual CO₂ emissions of the energy sector worldwide reached a historical maximum in 2018-2019 (precovid): 33.5 billion tons. According to experts, and to comply with what was agreed by a large part of the world governments in Paris (COP21, 2015), CO₂ emissions in 2070 should be zero.

The recipe for energy success

Renewable energies are having a great development in recent years, especially wind energy and photovoltaic solar energy. These account for approximately 5% of world energy production today.

These technologies are cost competitive, efficient, and free of CO₂ emissions. However, despite its great development, the road ahead is long, and the current pace of change is insufficient.

Due to the increase in the world population and the increase in energy consumption derived from the industrialization of developing regions (eg India), global CO emisiones emissions are not being reduced. In addition, current energy storage systems are, for the most part, expensive and not very scalable to large power plants. This makes us dependent on fossil fuels when there are no suitable wind or sun conditions.

Thus, in addition to the massive implementation of renewable energies, it is necessary to implement massive energy storage systems, to produce energy vectors such as hydrogen from renewables on a large scale and also to capture the CO₂ emitted in fossil fuel thermoelectric plants ( natural gas, coal). This is the recipe agreed by the scientific community.

Read more

How can we capture and store CO₂?

The polluting gases produced when obtaining energy from fossil fuels are mainly made up of nitrogen, CO₂ and water vapor. The capture process consists of separating the CO₂ from the rest of the gases. Once separated, it can be stored geologically in the subsoil or, what is preferable, valued as a raw material for the production of industrially important materials, such as methane, sugars, etc.

The great difficulty of the capture process really lies in the separation of the nitrogen and the CO₂ present in the combustion gases, since the water vapor can be easily removed by condensation. There are several alternatives to capture the CO₂ emitted from fossil fuels:

Pre-combustion systems: they consist of modifying the starting fossil fuel to obtain mixtures of H₂ and CO₂ before the combustion process.

Oxycombustion systems: the air necessary for combustion (oxidizer) is replaced by O₂ so that, once produced, the products are CO₂ and water vapor. Without nitrogen in the gas mixture, obtaining pure CO₂ is simplified.

Afterburner systems: CO₂ is captured (this being 5-15% by volume of the total) from the gas mixture.

Among these systems, amine-based pre-combustion and post-combustion systems are on a commercial scale, with some installations in the world. However, pre-combustion systems currently involve high energy consumption and amines also present problems of toxicity, corrosion and high cost. For this reason, in recent years different alternatives are being proposed. One of the most interesting is that based on calcium-looping, which consists of the cyclical process of calcination-carbonation of calcium carbonate.

CO₂ capture from limestone

The calcium-looping process consists of producing calcium oxide (quicklime) from the calcination reaction of limestone (calcium carbonate), a reaction well known for hundreds of years as it is the basis of the cement industry . The lime produced is introduced into a reactor where it comes into contact with the combustion gases. There the carbonation reaction between lime and CO₂ takes place, producing calcium carbonate again to close the cycle. And so on.

Among the advantages of this technology are the efficiency of the process (capture greater than 90%), the lower energy consumption than other capture processes and, above all, the low cost, non-toxicity and wide availability of the raw material, limestone, one of the most abundant materials in the earth’s crust. Among the challenges, efficiently manage the high temperatures at which the process occurs (650-950 ℃) and reduce the deactivation of lime as the cycles pass.

The promising calcium-looping technology is still in a development stage. It is essential, as in other areas, a firm commitment to research. For this, demonstration projects are necessary to evaluate the options for scaling the process, minimizing risks before reaching the commercial stage.

In the current phase, an adequate development of the research would lead to its commercialization in an approximate period of 5-7 years, with a very positive environmental impact. We are on time, and it is in our power.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Carlos Ortiz Domínguez does not receive a salary, nor does he perform consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.