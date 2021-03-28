How can we adapt to the change in summer time?

Elena Sanz and Sarah Romero

According to the Spanish Neurology Society (SEN), our body has more difficulties to adapt when it feels that it has “lost” an hour than when it gains it. For this reason, this time change involves more adaptation difficulties than the one that occurs in autumn-winter.

In the days after time changes, it is common for certain disorders to appear, motivated by the mismatch between our biological clock and the real time. “The sensation is similar to what happens to us when we travel through different time zones, to jet-lag, with the difference that, in this case, since it is only an hour apart, the disorders are of less intensity. As in travel, it is easier for us to adapt to those countries where we save time when traveling, “says Carlos Tejero Juste, member of the SEN.

Young, healthy people can experience feeling tired, drowsy, some disorientation or lightheadedness, lack of concentration, lack of energy, difficulty sleeping … However, older people or those who suffer from a neurological disorder such as headaches, epilepsy or sleep disorders may be more affected.

To avoid the consequences and adapt faster, The SEN recommends dividing the time difference in which our eating and sleeping schedules are affected, advancing the previous days our routines by 15 minutes progressively.to. It is also convenient avoid daytime naps to get more sleep at night, as well as try to keep a regular schedule both in eating and sleeping, at least during the first days.

The positive part of the time change, according to Dr. Tejero, after the 5 days that adaptation may take, “in the long run, and by harmonizing our activity with the times of sunlight, our performance is also improved”.