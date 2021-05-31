How can the new Chase Los Angeles branch with community impact in Crenshaw help you reach your financial goals?

Jordan king

Have you ever worked with the team at your local bank branch, either virtually or in person? From opening a bank account or line of credit to exploring mortgage financing options and small business loans, your newly designed Chase Community Impact Branch at 4401 Crenshaw Boulevard is in tune with the financial wellness needs of your community, with a local team ready to help you reach your next goal.

But we are not doing it alone. With the help of nonprofit partners who understand change and are committed to driving it, along with newly hired community managers who will serve as your trainers and advocates, we are assembling a team of allies at the bank to effectively drive change as necessary. Together, we are launching tools and resources to help you, help your family and your community achieve the financial future you want, no matter what stage of the financial journey you are on.

We sat down with Chase’s new community manager, Jordan King, to discuss our plans to help Los Angeles’ Latino communities grow, the changes expected to come from our new location, and how you can work with him. to chart your progress and reach your financial goals.

How is the new Chase Community Impact branch different from other Chase branches?

King: Chase’s new community impact branch in Los Angeles was specifically designed to meet the unique needs of our city’s Latino community. We want

evolve from community banking to community development and, for this, we must actively work

to reverse systemic inequalities throughout the financial system, break down economic barriers, and support

the success of our clients and our community. To begin with, we plan to provide a space that meets the financial well-being of the community through organized community events, financial workshops such as Chase Chats, skills training, and small temporary businesses, all tailored to help you achieve your financial goals.

How do you hope to financially empower the Latino community in Crenshaw?

King: We are here to empower members and businesses of the Latino community with tools to develop generational heritage and a lasting legacy. Awareness and accessibility are critical, and we consider the local branch to be an ideal place to start fostering those vital connections and points of contact with the community. As a community manager, my job is to communicate with individuals, families, and businesses here in Los Angeles and increase awareness and utilization of available resources. Throughout your financial journey, my team and I will help you and others in your neighborhood take advantage of financial health tools, products, and services while aiming to increase overall financial literacy through Unique and free interactive programs, such as:

Resources to support financial health Tips for buying a home Educational and enrichment workshops, such as writing resumes and tips on cybersecurity Supporting the growth of entrepreneurs starting or expanding their small businesses

While we are just getting started, I hope to make a real difference in the lives of families, individuals, homeowners, and business owners in our community.

What financial opportunities will you make available to Latino communities here in Los Angeles?

King: We want to promote financial health, home ownership, and Latino-owned businesses.

One of our first priorities will be helping people in our community open a checking account for the first time, as it is the key to financial stability and critical to closing gaps in access to banking. To do this, we will walk you through our low-cost, no-overdraft checking accounts, such as Chase Secure Banking, which can offer security to those who may be new to banking or have had trouble obtaining or maintaining an account. bank

in the past.

My team is also responsible for promoting the growth of Latino-owned small businesses, which means that we will help local entrepreneurs obtain loans. We’ve also brought in home loan advisors who are focused on helping more community members get the funds they need to be affordable and sustainable homeowners.

You mentioned that another of the goals of the branch with community impact is “community development”. How will you do it in Los Angeles?

King: A high priority for us is working with local nonprofits and organizations that have an understanding of the issues facing our community and are committed to driving change.

For example, JPMorgan Chase recently made a $ 1 million commitment to support the LA office of the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to launch the Ascend model in LA. The Ascend Initiative provides access to capital and business education to a variety of small businesses. This is just one example of our partnerships, but it exemplifies our local commitments to equity and expanded economic opportunities for the African American and Latino communities here in Los Angeles.

Our staff will play an important role in this too, not just from Los Angeles, but from the local Latino communities we call home, and a reflection of them.

Tell us about you

I was born and raised here in Los Angeles. My mother was a single mother and I was raised while working as a doctor at King-Drew Medical after immigrating from Jamaica. She was the first in our family to pursue the American dream in California, and she landed here in South Los Angeles. She inspired me each and every day. So making the most of what you are offered and the opportunities you receive in our community is my personal and professional passion, because clearly we have growth ahead of us. My goal every day is to make sure that everyone in our community is aware of the opportunities that we have in front of us.

Visit our Crenshaw Community Center at 4401 Crenshaw Boulevard to learn more about available resources. My team and I look forward to meeting you.