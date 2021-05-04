How can teleworking affect health and labor rights and how to remedy it?

Shutterstock / Miguel Serrano Ruiz ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/dURwT39BugdftmgZw0XJoQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYwNC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/DaiYrm8UPHb6oLPC8b.WQw–~B/aD05MDc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/880dcd4f419f026d33594f71b0fde0b2″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/dURwT39BugdftmgZw0XJoQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYwNC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/DaiYrm8UPHb6oLPC8b.WQw–~B/aD05MDc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/880dcd4f419f026d33594f71b0fde0b2″/>

The current health crisis due to Covid-19 has brought with it numerous changes and reforms in the workplace and Social Security. Among others, records of employment regulation, contests, extraordinary unemployment benefits, minimum vital income … Along with them, an extraordinary expansion of telework, which had already timidly debuted previously.

How teleworking has been regulated during the pandemic

Two days after the declaration of the state of alarm, Royal Decree Law 8/2020, of March 17, imposed home teleworking as a mandatory organizational formula in the employment relationship.

I was looking for a double objective. On the one hand, minimize the spread of SARS-CoV-2, eliminating the risk of infection among colleagues, clients and users. Also on the journeys, especially if you had to use public transport. On the other hand, avoid paralyzing productive activity and the inherent increase in unemployment.

In light of this forecast, the transition from face-to-face to non-face-to-face work rose from less than 5% to more than 35% in a very short space of time.

Exponential growth from a quantitative point of view makes it necessary to establish a stable regulatory framework. The goal: to balance business interests and the rights of the workers involved.

Such a gap has been covered by Royal Decree Law 28/2020, of September 22. This is inspired by the need for an express written agreement between the employer and the person who is going to telework and the global equalization of rights between face-to-face workers and remote workers.

In a first approximation, it could be thought that the work with Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) and other technical advances contribute to freeing from heavy and dangerous activities. Also of those dirty and opaque or unsafe chores, which has a positive impact on the well-being of employees.

Similarly, it should be understood that in few places one is as safe as in his own home. Even accidents suffered while going to or returning from the workplace are avoided. Are these assumptions always true?

Risks derived from the new work environment

In reality, such claims go awry when certain issues are taken into account.

In industry and work 4.0, traditional risks coexist with other new dangers and threats derived from the characteristics of the installed technological systems. Risks associated, for example, with electrical energy, mobile machinery, misuse or errors in automation.

But not only these, there are also dangers derived from the tools handled (computers, printers or photocopiers) or from physical factors, such as lighting, temperature, noise, lack of ventilation or overcrowding, among many others.

We must not forget the chemical risks (toner, dyes, cleaning products …) or ergonomic (bad posture, repetitive movements, inadequate furniture …). Above all, the severe psychosocials associated with stress, which are exacerbated precisely in remote work.

Psychosocial risks related to teleworking

As has been seen in recent months, teleworking creates isolation and even claustrophobia. Increase the pace of activity and permanent connectivity. In addition, it triggers anxiety about the automation of positions and the possible lack of availability of digital skills.

This, in the end, creates more pressure, increases the possibility of violence and harassment, and eliminates the dissolution of the boundaries between work and rest time. With this, also between the work and non-work spheres.

The fact that the service is carried out remotely does not prevent the company’s management from implementing incisive control measures. Well directly and in real time, well delayed; through the use of computer monitoring systems or scoring mechanisms by users, clients or colleagues.

Traceability devices are also used, such as glasses, watches, bracelets or bracelets, capable of eliminating any gap for rest in the face of permanent “hypervigilance”.

Another point to keep in mind is that healthy lifestyle habits can worsen. Sometimes sedentary lifestyle, hypercaloric eating, neglect of hygiene and addictions take on a leading role.

At the same time, conflicts can arise between work and family. Not surprisingly, the home becomes a space for coexistence between the working person and the rest of his family members. Many times, they need care incompatible with the development of work activity. This is an especially pernicious circumstance for women (if they continue to assume the traditional role of caregivers), who end up living under the agonizing need to be ubiquitous.

How could it be otherwise, these circumstances affect mental health. They can be associated with chronic fatigue, mental load, burn-out and techno-stress.

Occupational risks of teleworking

Among the different occupational hazards present in teleworking, first of all, the technoaddiction or compulsion to use ICTs at all times. This is to always be up to date with progress, notifications and notices, generating a true dependency.

Second, the techno-anxiety. In such cases, the person experiences high levels of unpleasant physiological activation, by way of tension and discomfort, when using ICTs. This leads to negative thoughts about the instruments and your own abilities and skills. Also a manifest fear of losing a job or showing lack of performance.

On the other hand, the technophobia. It manifests itself in a resistance to talking and even thinking about technology. Alarm or anxiety are generated before it, as well as hostile thoughts about it.

In the room, the techno fatigue or mental and cognitive exhaustion, a consequence of the use of computer tools. Its most extreme manifestation is the data smog syndrome, caused by the overload of data handled when using the internet.

Neither should other related manifestations be forgotten. This is the case, for example, of the multitasking madness, relating to the impossibility of the human mind to keep up with computers. Also of computer problems caused by the slowness and breakdowns of the system, the amount of electronic messages received or the emotional exhaustion. The latter is the consequence of an accumulation of too much pressure and few reasons for satisfaction.

In short, the technoinvasion, either derived from extreme and detailed supervision, from the location and development of the labor provision, or from the extension of the availability of the worker, obliged to be permanently connected to the digital devices used in the work activity.

What to do to avoid a situation of rejection of technologies?

In the face of such dangers, and without falling into a position of denial of progress, it is necessary to design measures aimed at minimizing the negative impacts on the health of workers. They can be articulated into four key business obligations.

First of all, a adequate evaluation of each of the positions and risks. The objective will be to carry out an adequate design in the planning of the preventive activity. On the other hand, a ** regulation of the right to digital disconnection ** guarantees.

Also, an appropriate time registration compliance. Ideally, it should include the specific starting and ending time of the work day, with a direct impact on salary.

In short, the respect for the dignity and privacy of the worker in the execution of business control systems.

The importance of the digital disconnect and how to carry it out

Precisely one of the four obligations, digital disconnection, is one of the main tools to protect the health of teleworkers.

The aim is to prevent risks associated with the use of technological devices, such as techno-stress, techno-anxiety, mental load, or computer fatigue. Also to favor the exercise of the rights to reconcile personal, work and family life.

In the very norm that regulates teleworking, digital disconnection appears as a business duty to respect the right to rest of those who telework. Even so, it does not detail the practical implications of limiting the use of these technological means of business and work communication during rest periods.

Consequently, its realization will have to come agreed in a collective agreement, to establish the appropriate means and measures that guarantee the effective exercise of this right. If not, the company, after hearing the legal representation of the workers, will develop an internal policy to that effect.

The right to regulated digital disconnection must specify how the right to rest is respected and adapt it to the specific circumstances of the sector and activity carried out in the productive organization.

Thus, there are already many business experiences that recognize the right of workers not to respond to emails or professional messages outside of their working hours. Also, it is worth mentioning as an example of good practices those clauses that do not make their effective exercise fall on the employees (do not answer after hours).

In this last sense, certain guidelines deserve to be highlighted. For example, the forced withdrawal of the device provided by the company during rest time or the total and automatic disconnection of networks and data at the end of the day.

Also blocking access to digital tools during break time. Or allow them to be left in the workplace during “digital naps” or “digital curfew” periods. Finally, avoid the automatic forwarding of emails in certain periods, up to the point of sanctioning whoever does it.

In its design, it is necessary to pay special attention to people who telework to prevent the aforementioned risks. In any case, the company must carry out training and awareness-raising actions on a reasonable use of technological tools that avoid the risk of computer fatigue, mental burden and techno-stress.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Susana Rodríguez-Escanciano. She is a university professor

Henar Álvarez Cuesta and Roberto Fernández Fernández do not receive salaries, nor do they carry out consulting work, nor do they own shares, nor do they receive financing from any company or organization that can benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position cited. .