Currently, a large part of sales, regardless of the type of business, are made through the internet, especially through social networks. And one of the main social networks used to conduct online sales is Instagram.

The platform has grown over the years, and the trend is that, sooner or later, it predominates in the online medium.

That is, using Instagram to help your sales is more than a benefit, it is a real necessity. And one of the best ways to do this is through direct contact with potential customers, not only within Instagram, but also outside of it.

That’s because one of the biggest benefits of Instagram for your sales is that the platform can provide exclusive data that help you in this interaction with the customer. But to have access to this data, open to the public, it is necessary to use the right tool.

Instagram and online sales

Just to give you an idea, some recent research shows that E-commerce is one of the fastest growing sales channels in Brazil. The study, done through a partnership between PayPal and BigData Corp shows that the expansion of this type of business has grown, approximately, 40% in the last years.

And one of the platforms that most stands out in online sales is Instagram.

Currently, the social network is the fastest growing worldwide, and already has more than 1 billion active users. In Brazil, Instagram has a large participation, especially by companies and businesses.

For example, there are almost 20 million commercial profiles, in addition to 2.5 million advertisers worldwide.

The figures show that the social network today has a major impact on online sales, which draws attention even from large companies, such as BMW, which recently launched a sales channel on Instagram.

The Analysis Tools

But to take advantage of the platform, it’s important to know how to use the benefits of Instagram for online sales.

And that goes far beyond simple interaction with possible customers, and understanding how to use all the data that the platform offers.

And for that, the Analysis Tools are indispensable.

They are nothing more than a way to optimize direct sales over the internet, using the data provided by Instagram.

What are the advantages?

That is, in addition to achieving better business results, with an optimized online presence, through these tools it is possible, for example, to have greater control over campaigns and ads.

This optimization also allows for a greater optimization of investment with ads, since it is possible to target your campaigns to a specific audience.

What they do?

With this, in addition to providing the data of possible customers, the Analysis Tool also has several essential features for online sales, such as:

Greater audience segmentation power;

Right real data from customers’ Instagram accounts;

Creating lists with real data to optimize Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google Ad Campaigns;

Sending E-mail Marketing to potential customers.

That is, this type of tool is an excellent tool for improving your online presence and results.

With that, you realize the power that Data Analysis Tools for Instagram have for online sales. Through these programs, it is possible to optimize sales not only through interaction on the social network, but also through the data obtained on the platform.

This is the case, for example, with SPY IG, a tool that helps data analysis on Instagram, which helps to improve segmentation and the exact reach of the type of audience you want to reach.

In addition to all the support, the tool also has exclusive training, assisting in the application of the program in internet sales strategies.

