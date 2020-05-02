The next season of ‘Stranger Things’ could be crucial for a theme that divided opinions among fans of the show: Eight, but, How will they fix Eleven’s sister’s mistake in new episodes?

It is currently unknown what will happen in the plot of the fourth season since there are many subplots that have been left open, including one that has never been closed completely, it is about the children who were in the Indigo Project that took place in the Hawkins laboratories.

The first time it was revealed that there are more children with abilities who escaped besides Eleven, it was during the second season in the episode ‘The Lost Sister’, where the protagonist played by Millle Bobby Brown travels to Chicago after being mentally called to the city. There you will find Kali Prasad, better known as Eight, who has similar abilities to his sister, so he will teach her how to control them.

Although the idea of ​​the sisters was not bad, the execution was, because They put this story near the end of the season where the main plot was at its strongest point, reason why when arriving at this chapter it displeased several that wanted to know more than it happened in Hawkins.

Unfortunately, as ‘The Lost Sister’ didn’t like it (scored 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb), They didn’t take this story into account in the third season, but now the producers of ‘Stranger Things’ could fix it, but how will they fix Eleven’s sister’s mistake in the new episodes?

One of the most convincing options is that they use the material from the graphic novels and books that they have released as a form of spin-offs, where the stories are narrated by other young people who were in the Indigo Project as Six, Three, Nine and Nine-Point-Five who have had adventures during the events in the main story ‘Stranger Things’.

So it would be interesting that these characters would meet with Eleven, they could probably even help her search for Hopper in Russia, everything can happen in ‘Stranger Things’.