In the face of the Covid-19 health emergency, businesses had to close suddenly, which affected their income, however obligations such as rent payment continue to run, so it is preferable that tenants and tenants reach agreements to comply contracts, avoiding litigation and not deepening the economic crisis.

For this reason, platforms such as the Renegocia.mx initiative, which started this day, could advise up to 4 million micro, small and medium-sized companies (MSMEs) to renegotiate their lease contracts. Blanca Heredia, a researcher at CIDE and a partner in the project, explained that the platform’s attention span is to support all MSMEs in the country.

“We have the capacity to serve a large number of users, there are 4 million potential applicants and I think we can serve a good number of them,” he said.

Read Give to MSMEs 8% rate at 70 days

Read Press the SAT to 30% of MSMEs

Laura Magaloni, founding partner of the site, explained that the objective of the platform, which will have no cost, is to offer advice to draft a formal request for agreement in contracts in the event of the impossibility of fulfilling commercial obligations, send it and formalize it. said negotiation.

“Our business obligations were not suspended or paused, there is a need to pay the lease, provide a service, pay the payroll, our obligations remain with our companies and closed businesses.

“This has generated, as never before in the country, a crisis of breach of contracts,” he said.

The specialist pointed out that a first symptom of an economic crisis is the breach of contracts and that obligations are no longer executed, leading to lawsuits in courts that can take up to 2 years to resolve.

“It is very important, so that the economic crisis is less profound, that contractual regularity is restored, that non-compliance is the exception and not the rule,” said Magaloni.

Although in Mexico, the platform does not have a calculation on the number of companies or lines that are most affected, international experience has shown a drop of up to 40 percent in the fulfillment of contracts, an issue that could worsen in the country for limited support for companies.

“We don’t have a precise number or estimate of how many companies may be in trouble, but we do have international data, for example in Britain the proportion of business tenants who paid their rent on time fell from 90 to 60 percent in the first quarter of the year.

“In the United States, the figures are similar. We are observing default rates for various types of contracts that range between 30 and 40 percent. There is nothing that leads us to suppose that this number would be lower in Mexico,” said Blanca Heredia.

Both directives pointed out that before appealing to legal issues, the negotiating parties must have the will to preserve the contractual relationship and give in rather than start a legal battle, which would be expensive and would mean having to start from scratch both business and new leases.

The platform will only intervene in commercial, non-labor, banking or tax matters and focuses only on advice from a series of law firms such as Santamarina + Steta, the Negotiation Academy, Davara Abogados, among other firms that will work on a probono basis.

.