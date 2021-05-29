How can it affect streaming wars?

In the absence of what the regulators say, it is official. This week Amazon announced that it had reached an agreement with MGM Holdings to acquire the conglomerate heir to one of the most important brands in the film industry. The price, 8.5 billion dollars.

MGM, in addition to being the home of James Bond, Rocky or The Silence of the Lambs, has a history of almost a century that makes the roar of the lion in its logo a synonym for CINE, in capital letters.

Technological companies buying studies: the ban opens

The study had not gone through its best moments for years – in fact, the acquisition includes its debt – but it can mark a before and after due to a fundamental fact: It is the first major acquisition of a (in its day) historical film majors by a technology company. There had been approaches, such as the agreements between Apple to show Sony movies on Apple TV +, or the also recent agreement between Sony with Netflix first and Disney Plus later to show their movies in streaming, but nothing like this.

With Amazon’s purchase of MGM, the streaming market enters a new phase: streaming services buy studios directly

These are times of concentration throughout the industry. From Disney’s agreement to purchase FOX, AT & T’s with Time Warner a year earlier, in 2018, or Viacom and CBS with Paramount in between. But now that concentration is becoming even more compact. Just a week before Amazon’s announcement, we learned that AT&T planned to merge its Timer Warner assets with Discovery to power streaming with HBO Max and Discovery Plus. To a large extent, it all comes down to that studios that do not have a streaming platform in their holding companies are looking for which one to partner with so as not to miss the transfer of windows that is taking place from the rooms to the OTT platforms.

How can this affect the streaming and film industry in general?

Amazon on the hunt for the lion (and Netflix?)

Amazon has been working its contents for Prime Video for years with a significant investment that, however, did not seem to be having the depth of the original productions of, for example, Netflix.

Hence, part of its strategy has focused in recent years on sports, with agreements to broadcast the NFL or sports documentaries that we can see practically every month with a novelty in Spain. In total, last year 7,000 million dollars were spent on generating their own content (for the 15,000 of Netflix).

But until now Prime Video had been an ‘add-on’ to the entire Prime conglomerate offering. In fact, it is hard to think that of the 200 million customers who pay a significant sum for Prime is a regular consumer of Prime Video. If so, just by numbers, Amazon would be in the shortlist with Disney Plus (100 million subscribers) and Netflix (208), But the company led so far by Jeff Bezos – as is common in the sector – is sparing when it comes to giving viewings figures.

Prime Video was, therefore, until now an add-on, something that could change with the acquisition of MGM. Or maybe not so much.

Amazon’s purchase of MGM is its second largest after the 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods for $ 13.7 billion. The transaction includes a library of more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 television episodes. The jewel in MGM’s crown is of course the 25 James Bond filmsAlthough the agreement with the co-producers may make it so easy for us to produce new films immediately. It is one of the many questions to be answered.

And on the hunt for original content

In any case, the bet is resounding. Prime Video is according to ReelGood the platform with the most content of all, but its number of originals is lower compared to Netflix, Disney Plus or HBO Max. A few years ago this was the norm, until the atomization of platforms made all of them follow Netflix’s model of creating their own content. Without him, the ‘homecoming’ of Disney’s productions on her platform, or those of Warner on HBO Max, would have left her without a wardrobe bottom.

Amazon already got into this game for example with the award-winning Manchester in front of the sea, and has followed it to the present day with Sound of metal or by exclusively broadcasting the sequel to Borat. With Amazon’s purchase of MGM, this struggle enters a new phase: streaming services buy studios outright.

“It is easier for Amazon to rummage through sofa cushions to buy MGM and its 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows than it is for the company to try to launch a new studio with the same weight, especially considering how rugged its experience was trying do exactly that with video games, “commented media analyst Angela Watercutter at Wired.

«The true value is the purchase of the intellectual property of MGM »

Mike Hopkins, the director of Amazon Studios, made it clear in the official statement: “The true financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of intellectual property in the deep catalog [de MGM]” and noting that Amazon has plans to develop that intellectual property for future projects; something to which is added his enormous bet with the Lord of the Rings series, which is expected to be the most expensive in history.

The deal, however, could cause other players with OTT platforms to start closing deals with the few but small independent studios left without an associated platform. Streaming, and the technology behind them, in short, engulfing the cinema.

Amazon also has a clear advantage over its competitors in that streaming is not its only source of income, nor is it even the main focus of its subscription offering. Prime Video is still a nice extra when paying for a year of fast shipping. Amazon does not need to have the best library of prestigious movies and television; you just need to give customers one more reason not to cancel Prime. The old catalog of James Bond movies could be just that. And that catalog fund can be the touchstone so that, if you keep a contained price, you can make a difference when someone decides whether to keep the Prime or Netflix subscription.

Series that come and go: the catalog of Hulu, HBO or Netflix could change in favor of Prime Video

The change could also mean a dance of productions in various markets. In Spain, for example, MGM has its classic catalog fund in Filmin, which for now will continue, but it remains to be seen in the air what will happen to series like El Cuento de la Criada, produced by MGM and broadcast on Hulu in the United States and on HBO in Spain.

As MGM products begin to migrate to Amazon, questions are being raised about the series currently streaming on rival platforms. There are also doubts about future productions. Vikings: Valhalla is slated for Netflix, and Willow’s television series will premiere on Disney Plus in 2022, it was also distributed on its date by MGM.

The fate of new Amazon acquisitions currently airing on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, etc. Not only is it complicated, but it changes on a case-by-case basis based on when those rights expire.

There is a sense of mystery surrounding the future of MGM properties that now fall under the Amazon umbrella. The streaming distribution model is still in its relative infancy, and companies like Amazon acquiring big Hollywood studios were unheard of until now. The agreement with MGM represents unexplored terrain, and the ramifications that follow will have to be discovered over time.

