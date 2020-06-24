The use of social networks is common throughout the world, but there are times when we need a break, and therefore we choose to unsubscribe our accounts.

However, it is as if the apps do not want to leave us, in fact finding the option to disable our account can become a real mess.

In the case of Instagram, this is what you should do if you plan to stop using this social network. Whether you want to start an Instagram account from scratch, forget some followers, put more security locks or simply delete the app without leaving your account adrift, you can not miss this guide to disable your Instagram account that Techbit brings to you.

Delete your Instagram account forever

Think carefully before making this decision, since once you follow these steps there will be no going back and all the content you uploaded (photos, videos, stories and conversations) will be lost, not to mention your followers, saved posts and reactions .

Remember that an alternative is to archive publications, block users, or even report them if their behavior violates the rules of the app. Although if you are already decided, all you have to do is take action on the matter.

The first thing you have to do is enter your account from the mobile or computer app, once you have done this you must access this website: https://www.instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/permanent/ , in it you will see that a screen very similar to the one shown below appears, in which you must select one of the pre-established reasons to justify your abandonment of Instagram.

Later you must enter your password to complete the process. So if you do not remember it or do not find it, the first thing you should do is reset it, because without it you will not be able to complete the process to delete your account.

Drop temporarily

If you thought about it a lot and you still can’t decide, maybe you just need a breather from Instagram and for this you don’t need to delete your account, unsubscribing will be more than enough. And doing it is very simple.

You just have to enter this website https://www.instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/temporary/ and as in the previous case, select one of the reasons that led you to suspend your activity for a time On Instagram.

Finally you can finish the process with your password and when you are ready to re-enable your account without the greatest problem. Just keep in mind that while your account is disabled, other users will not be able to find your user until you register it again.

