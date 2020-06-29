Find out if the version of your Google Chrome browser is up to date, on PC and mobile.

Since Google Chrome was released publicly in 2008, it has undergone hundreds of updates. Among the most notable changes we have: speed optimization, interface improvements and at the same time it offers various features, tools and plugins that facilitate your navigation. It is precisely these updates that have made it the most widely used search engine worldwide.

Also, Chrome It is available for all existing platforms, be it computers and mobiles totally free. And despite the fact that there are currently people using the Windows XP operating system, it is proper to report that Google stopped supporting this version of the system for a while, reaching only up to version 49.0.2623.112.

Of course to have all these functions, it is necessary to maintain the updated browser in (Windows 7, 8, 10 and even Mac computers), since the proper functioning of the system depends on it. Although Chrome usually updates itself, you need to know the procedure in case you need to check the current version.

If this is your case, this time you will learn in simple steps how to know the version of Google Chrome you are using.

How to know the version of Google Chrome

Before downloading the application installer, it immediately reflected the version you were downloading. However, this has changed, now when you download the installer and run it, it will search for and install the latest available version of the application.

To know the Google Chrome version that you have installed on your computers, just follow the steps in this quick guide:

On computers

There are two ways of knowing the version of Google Chrome on computers, these are the steps to follow:

First form

Start the application of Google Chrome, then click on the three dots located at the top right.

Click on the option « Setting », at the bottom left select « Chrome Information »

Now you can view the version installed on your computer.

Second way

Start the application of Google Chrome, then click on the three dots located at the top right.

Select the option « Help » and click « Google Chrome Information ».

Done, with this process you can already notice the version of the Google Chrome application.

On mobile

Launch the application Google Chrome, from the cellphone.

Touch the three points in the upper right and select the option « Setting ».

In the final part you will find an option called « About Google », touch on it.

Now you will have available the version of the application on your mobile.

If you completed both processes and noticed that you do not have the latest version of the browser, follow the procedure below to update its functions.

Steps to update Google Chrome on computers and mobiles

As we said earlier, Google Chrome It is designed to update automatically, but may not update in time. If you want to be sure that you have the last version it is best to update manually. To do so, follow these steps:

On computers

Access the official Google Chrome portal.

Then click « Download Chrome »This will cause the installation setup to download. When completing this process, it only remains to execute it.

The application will do the analysis, download the latest version from Google and install automatically.

To finish, close the browser completely, restart and you’re done.

On mobile

To find out if the application of Google Chrome needs to be updated on mobile, you must do the following:

Start the Google Play Store app. Locate the search engine and type « Google Chrome ».

Select the first option, if you have the latest version of the application it will only say « Uninstall » and « Open »if it is the opposite it will show « Uninstall » and « To update ». In this case, select the option « To update ».

Now wait a few seconds for the update to download and install.

