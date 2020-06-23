« How can I go to the beach if I look like a mutant walrus« It seems that it comes out of Paula Echevarría’s mouth, but it is not her voice. This is a video that the popular actress has uploaded to the fashion social network, TikTok. The publication, in which the candasina is folded by another voice, accumulates more than 600,000 reproductions and It has caused a furor among his followers.

In the hilarious video, Paula Echevarría puts a face to a voice that says: « First they told us that there would be no summer and now that we are all bloated like pigs, they go and say that in phase two they are going to open the beaches. How the hell do I stand on a beach now if I look like a mutant walrus ?! «

@pau_eche ## fyp ## parati ## foryou ## tiktok ## viral ## challenge ## xyza ? original sound – roisastre

The truth is that the actress’s performance is very good. She makes it seem like she really is the one speaking, although anyone who has heard her instantly detects that it is not her voice.

The video is a sample of the comic facet of candasina, who during the confinement has shown his good humor to his followers. Especially on TikToik, a social network in which Echevarría has been especially active in recent weeks. They have posted numerous videos like this one and they have also posted a clip that stars with their daughter.

Nor is it real that Echevarría will arrive « like a walrus in the summer. » On the contrary. As it has been seen on their social networks, the « it girl » has looked after the line during these weeks of confinement. He has uploaded numerous images wearing palm hearts in the pool of his Madrid home And, as her followers have recognized her on several occasions, she is « spectacular » and « just as beautiful as ever ».

In his latest publications, Echevarría has shown some of the outfits that he will surely wear during this summer season, in which surely it will not be strange to see her walking around her council, Carreño.

Where you surely will not be able to go on your next visits to Asturias is one of his favorite restaurants. And it is that the Perlorín Casa Sandalio, an establishment that Echevarría goes to almost always when he returns to Asturias, announced a few days ago that they will be closing permanently. The actress has not spoken about it on the network, but surely she will feel, very much, the closure of the emblematic bar of her native municipality.