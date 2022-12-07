How can I get the Silk Touch enchantment in Minecraft?

Minecraft is one of the greatest video games. You can use it to increase your creativity and problem solving skills.

As you use several enchantments (which are integral parts of the game), your efficiency will increase.

This enchantment is best known for making your gaming experience more enjoyable and easy.

Silk Touch is the most popular and desired enchantment in Minecraft. This allows you to gather the same blocks when mining. You can gather more blocks by using Silk Touch.

Trading and enchanting are the best ways to obtain Silk Touch Enchantment. This can be achieved by placing bookshelves one block from your enchanting table.

You can get Silk Touch by trading with the villager, which can then enchant many items.

You can use the Silk Touch Enchantment to pick a variety of tools, from shears and shovels to hoes or axes. This will give you instant access to all you need for beautifying your home.

In the old version of Minecraft it was very difficult to obtain large quantities of stones, ores and grass. The Silk Touch Enchantment is a great addition to Minecraft.

You will learn how to obtain Silk Touch in Minecraft and the many reasons this enchantment makes a great addition to your game.

Which level can you achieve the Silk Touch Enchantment

The Silk Touch Enchantment, as we have already mentioned, allows you to fetch items such as grass, ores and glass panes. In order to reap all the benefits, it’s important that you level up to this enchantment. Silk Touch’s maximum power is Level 1.

Silk Touch enchantments require that you have at least 6 previous enchanted items. This requirement applies only to Silk Touch Enchantments.

You can also obtain the enchantment by earning maximum experience points in Minecraft. This is where you will get between 20-30 experience points.

How can I get the silk touch?

The Silk Touch enchantment is a great addition to your gaming tools if you are like us. Even though it’s one of the more rare enchantments, it can still be acquired by trading with the villages and enchanting.

You can find this enchantment also by looting or fishing inside the chests.

Continue scrolling because we will be discussing the best ways to obtain Silk Touch in Minecraft. You can choose the method that best suits your needs.

Method 1.

The ‘Enchant Command’ method is probably the quickest and most suitable way to get Silk Touch in Minecraft. Here’s the exact command:

/enchant @p silk_touch 1

Method 2

You could also use the following steps to add Silk Touch to Minecraft.

Set up a pickaxe to the magical table. Check out the Level 30 Enchantments. Go ahead in case it’s Silk Touch. Otherwise, you’ll have to perform a Level 1 enchantment on a book. You can check the Silk Touch again on your pick, then keep going with these steps until finding the desired enchantment.

Method 3

Here’s another way to create Silk Touch in Minecraft. You will need:

Locate an unemployed villager to set up a lectern. You will be offered the chance to trade the book once he becomes a librarian. You can still take advantage of this opportunity until you receive the Silk Touch Book. The lectern can be broken and replaced continuously to obtain Silk Touch. You may also reset the offer made by the librarians.

4. Method

There is an alternative method you can use to obtain Silk Touch in Minecraft. These are the steps to follow:

Go to the magical table. You can also add bookshelves to your table simultaneously. You can reset any enchantments, and transfer them into your slot if you need. Afterwards, Silk Touch will be added to your inventory. This can then be used in other games.

Wondering What’s The Easiest Method to Get Silk Touch? Take a look!

Trading in Minecraft is the easiest and most efficient way to obtain Silk Touch. It’s hassle-free and helps you find all the items you need to play the game. The first step is to find all the necessary raw materials.

One unemployed villager Four wooden slabs Bookshelf Lectern

After getting your hands on all the items, follow all the steps that we’ve lined up for you below:

Find a villager who is unemployed and give him a lectern. The lectern can be obtained or curated through bookshelves and four wooden slabs. Locate the villager, and then check your inventory. If your inventory doesn’t have the book you need, you can break the lectern to get a replacement. You can keep going until you finally find the book of your dreams. You can use the book to obtain a Silk Touch after you’ve purchased it.

In case you’re wondering how to craft your own lectern, follow these simple steps:

Take four wooden slabs. Your 3×3 crafting table is now available. Three wooden slabs should be placed in the top row. Place the bookshelf on the slot in the middle. Fill the remaining wooden slab on the bookshelf, and that’s how you’ll get the lectern!

Silk Touch: How can you get the most out of it?

Pro-level players consider Silk Touch one of the best enchantments for Minecraft. You can use it to create a range of decorative and useful items for your Minecraft house. It also has many other purposes. Some of these are listed below.

It is responsible for storing and accumulating various resources that can be utilized in the future. This helps you to get blocks otherwise impossible to obtain. You can use it to store ender chests. This allows you to create glowstones. It can be used to allow you to move the blocks around without having them fall apart. You can also make a wall from diamond ores. You can use this enchantment to dodge dirt blocks, that you’d otherwise get without Silk Touch. This allows you to easily collect valuable resources from the ures. Silk Touch can be used to mine blocks.

How do you get Silk Touch Hands In Minecraft

In order to get Silk Touch hands in Minecraft, you have to use Ranboo’s power. This allows you to simultaneously obtain Silk Touch hands, and also gather many blocks for your house.

An individual with Silk Touch hands can be compared to someone with Silk Touch enchantment.

To get Silk Touch hands, you can use different comments within your Minecraft inventory. You can’t get Silk Touch hands if you have bare or naked hands. For this purpose, follow the below steps:

Enable “Cheats” in the inventory slot. Use /tag <player > add silky_hands to enchant yourself. Once you have chosen all players that you wish to enchant, type /tag @a Add silky_hands

Enchanting one of the other players’ parts is also a possibility with your Silk Touch hands. This method can be used to either remove players in a specific group or one player from your game.

Do You Have Silk Touch with Pixelmon?

Indeed! Silk Touch can be obtained in Pixelmon. Basically, this is a Pokémon mode that is used in Minecraft. The Silk Touch enchantment in Pixelmon fills your Minecraft world with Pokémon, which you can further store, collect, or fight.

To get them to work, you’ll need to activate Pixelmon within Minecraft. Here’s what you need to do:

It’s crucial to install the Forge version 1.12.2 to get Minecraft mods. In the event that you are already using it in your game, skip step 1 and head straight to Pixelmon generation. Go to the Pixelmon website, and start downloading the mod. Afterwards, you can download the latest Pixelmon version. Once you are done, check out the Downloads folder and look for “Mods.” If you don’t have the folder you can create one yourself. Drag the Pixelmon that you have downloaded into this folder and place it there. Use the enchant command to get Silk Touch in Pixelmon. Select “Forge,” which you will find beside your Play button.

That’s it, folks! Now you can get Silk Touch in Pixelmon.

These are the Best Tools for Silk Touch Enchantment

You can only use the Silk Touch enchantment with a limited number of your tools and weapons. Most players will find them through luck. However, others must manually add them into their inventory. These are the top tools that Silk Touch can help you with:

Pickaxe Shovel Hoe The Axe

Silk Touch, in Minecraft’s world, offers best compatibility to a pickaxe. These are the top three tools for this task, in ascending order.

Hoe < Axe < Shovel < Pickaxe

Tip: This enchantment is great when combined with other enchantments. To get players digging out dirt and grass fast, you can use Efficiency V with Silk Touch.

The benefits of using a Silk Touch Pickaxe

You can reap many advantages as a player from this amazing enchantment. Silk Touch has many uses.

Time saver

The Silk Touch Enchantment empowers you to retrieve stones from your pickaxe directly instead of being given cobblestones. It saves you a lot more time than you’d have to spend smelting the stones to get your desired stones.

Mining

Silk Touch’s pickaxe is used extensively to mine delicate, soft-textured items.

Source Original Blocks

The blocks can be dropped without you having to move them.

Fetch Unattainable Blocks

Many blocks are impossible to obtain in Minecraft. With the Silk Touch Pickaxe, however, it is possible to easily obtain these blocks for your gaming enjoyment.

This makes your Minecraft world more attractive

It also allows you to create a glass wall that can be attached to your Minecraft house. This makes it even more attractive, as we have already mentioned.

Convenient Relocation

With the Silk Touch pickaxe, you can also change the location of small items or structures.