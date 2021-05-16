How can I find information about the cancellation policy applicable to my reservation

After more than a year of pandemic, the limitation of non-essential travel by the European Union and the rest of the world remains in force in many countries with the aim of coping with the transmission of the virus.

Even if the rate of vaccination advances and more and more people are immunized, the truth is that thousands of consumers are still prohibited from traveling to certain destinations where they had a reservation.

In this sense, one of the users’ doubts is how to find the information regarding the cancellation policy of your reservation in the event of new restrictions. What platform do you have to go to? How to contact the accommodation provider?

Which are the steps to follow?

In the first place, as detailed from the Network of European Consumer CentersThe applicable cancellation policy must be specified in the reservation confirmation. In this sense, if it has been carried out by a platform, the first thing to do is check the website where the accommodation was booked.

“It should provide information on how to contact customer service, explain the policy and provide the contact details of your hosting provider “, they detail.

In the event that the provider’s cancellation policy is different from the one that appears on the platform, “indicate it and insist that the hosting provider apply the initial to you. “

Likewise, you can consult the accommodation website to check information related to its policies such as cancellation, modification, request for a refund or replacement voucher. In this sense, consumer experts recall that “cancellation policies that are not consistent with the stipulated terms could constitute a deceptive business practice. “

In these cases, they should not be accepted, unless such policies “result from exceptional measures enacted in the country where the accommodation is located,” they conclude.