Do you need to unsubscribe your Telegram account? Follow these steps to delete your Telegram account or program its self-destruction, from your mobile or PC

The instant messaging application Telegram It has hundreds of features and functions, making it one of the best apps to communicate today. To use it, you only need a phone number and a computer with internet access.

Thanks to your multi platform, no matter what device you use, with this network you can enter the same phone number in each one of them. The most outstanding functions of this system is the possibility of creating and joining groups and even being part of the best channels in different categories, be it to inform you, share knowledge or purely entertainment.

Of course, as you might expect, you may not be using the app forever, or simply looking for a temporary means of communication. And is that even though Telegram It has a higher encryption than other messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, you may be the victim of some theft and lose your phone, that’s why there is a way to delete your Telegram account or schedule their removal.

Delete my Telegram account forever. It’s possible?

Technically delete Telegram account it can not. This is because the phone number used in the account can be reused at any time and as many times as you want; however, if you completely remove your user from the system, both chats how stored information will be erased and you will not appear in None of the groups or channels that you were previously.

To complete this process, you just have to follow these steps:

Go to the Telegram deactivation page.

A window will appear to manage apps or delete your account.

Enter the phone number you want to delete and press « Next ».

They will send you a confirmation code to the Telegram app. Open the platform and copy the code.

Go back to the deactivation page and paste the code into the blank space provided.

Write the reason, reason or circumstance why you decide to unsubscribe from Telegram and press « Done ».

Done, by completing these steps you will have deleted your Telegram account successfully.

This action does not go back, your old and recent contacts will be left with your saved messages and will be notified of the changes. After this you can create another account and include a new user with a new chat window.

The only way you can never use the same phone number again is if you have been banned application, either for breach of Telegram policies, or you have been reported from some group, the reasons for expulsion are diverse.

On the other hand, this app also allows self-destruct or schedule removalPlease note that these settings can be altered at any time by the user. Here we will show you how to do it from your mobile and PC.

How to self-destruct your Telegram account

Button « Self-destruction » It is very efficient, especially if you want to eliminate any trace of information in a certain time. Fortunately, Telegram It has this button, and it is also programmable. To program the Telegram removal, Just follow these simple steps:

From the phone

Start the application of Telegram from the cellphone.

Touch on « Setting, is located in the upper left.

Followed by this click on the option « Settings », then locate « Privacy & Security » and touch on it.

You must get the section of « Advanced », which has two options, touch in « Delete my account if I am away ».

It will show various time options, you must choose the one that best suits your needs and that’s it.

From the computer

Start the application of Telegram from PC.

Click on the hamburger style icon, located in the upper left.

In option « Settings », click on it, followed by this press « Privacy & Security ».

You must scroll down and in the section « Delete my account », click on the option « If I’m out … »

It will show various time options, choose one of them, then click « Save » and ready.

As you can see, the options you have available are months spanning from: 1 month to 1 year. This indicates that if you pass at least 6 months of inactivity on the platform, your account linked to a mobile device or web version will delete all information that contains.

Now, if you get to spend this period of time that you have configured, you can open your account again but without any information. Remember that the fastest way to delete your Telegram account It is through the deactivation page previously described.

