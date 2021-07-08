How can Dario Saric’s injury influence the 2021 NBA Finals?

Very high price that the Phoenix suns after the first win in the NBA Finals 2021, with the injury of Dario Saric, a fundamental man in his rotation, as indicated by ESPN. The Croatian has suffered a ligament tear in one of his knees and will be out indefinitely, with everyone already assuming that he will not be able to play another minute this season. This news is not a minor issue, since Saric contributed quality minutes, opening the field from the position of 4 and rebounding with solvency. From now on, Monty Williams will have to give more minutes to Cameron Johnson, seeking to position him as power forward, and to Frank Kaminski, a player who is not fully trusted. Milwaukee Bucks can take advantage of the situation in those minutes with Bobby Portis and PJ Tucker doing a lot of damage.