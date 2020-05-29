This is how masks prevent the spread of particles 3:10

. – No one wants to see another horrible milestone like the one reached this week.

The death toll from coronavirus in the United States exceeded 100,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That means that an average of nearly 900 Americans died each day since the first known death of covid-19 nearly four months ago.

Although the number of new cases is slowly decreasing in some parts of the US every day, the death toll continues to rise.

Still, there are ways to help minimize future tragedies. For example, people should socialize outdoors as much as possible and wear masks, scientists recommend.

Coronavirus usually does not spread as easily outdoors as it does indoors. But, there’s still a risk with any crowded crowd, especially since the virus can spread simply by talking.

So those who decide to meet their friends outdoors should still stay at least 2 meters away, said Erin Bromage, an associate professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

“As long as you keep that 2-meter distance, there’s air circulation, and you’re just enjoying each other’s company, then 2 meters is fine,” Bromage explained. “If you are exercising, panting and puffing, I would be a little more than 2 meters apart,” he added.

And a growing chorus of doctors and researchers has pointed out that wearing face masks is critical to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, especially since many carriers don’t even know they are infected.

“If you put on a mask when you’re out, while enjoying a long period with a friend or someone else, facial masks help,” said Bromage.

“A standard face mask, like the ones we’ve been doing, reduces things by 50%. I use them to protect you, you use them to protect me ”, he completed.

“But now we are getting better masks from local manufacturers, which capture more of those respiratory emissions, reducing the amount of virus in the air and making it safer,” he added.

If you are interacting with someone more vulnerable to the serious complications of covid-19, Bromage recommends having “a better quality mask for both you and them.”

2 meters away may not be enough, experts warn

For months, health officials have urged people to stay 2 meters away to slow the spread of the coronavirus through respiratory drops. But three experts now warn that such a measure may not be enough.

In a comment published in the journal Science, the experts highlighted the importance of masks and regular and widespread screening tests.

They pointed to places like Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, where mask use is universal and the virus has been controlled.

“The evidence suggests that [el nuevo coronavirus] it is quietly spreading in aerosols exhaled by highly contagious carriers with no symptoms, ”wrote Chia Wang of Sun Yat-sen National University in Taiwan, Kimberly Prather and Dr. Robert Schooley, both from the University of California, San Diego.

“The growing evidence [del coronavirus] suggests that the WHO 2-meter recommendation is probably not sufficient in multiple indoor conditions, where aerosols can remain in the air for hours, accumulate over time, and follow airflows at distances of more than 2 meters ”, they wrote.

All three experts are specialists in chemistry and infectious diseases. They also explained that breathing and speech sprays can accumulate and remain with the infection in the air in a closed place for hours, in addition to being easily inhaled into the lungs by others.

This situation, they explained, makes wearing face masks even more essential, even when people are keeping the recommended distance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have noted that respiratory drops produced when a person coughs or sneezes “can end up in the mouth or nose of people who are close to or possibly are inhaled to the lungs. “

Transmission of the covid-19 is most likely when people share close contact with each other or “within 2 meters,” the CDC said.

While health officials have focused on respiratory drops, the three experts indicated that “a large proportion” of the spread of the coronavirus appears to be occurring through the airborne transmission of aerosols from asymptomatic people during breathing and speech.

Behavioral change is more crucial than a vaccine

The United States did not have to lose 100,000 people in four months, according to a virus and biotechnology expert.

Better preparation and guidance could have helped reduce the number of deaths, said Dr. William Haseltine, president of the ACCESS Health International study center.

“We already know how to control the virus in a large population. It can be done through human behavior, “said the former professor at the Harvard Medical School.

Experts have previously worked with the United States Department of Defense and Homeland Security to plan and protect the country from bioterrorism, as well as threats similar to the coronavirus.

“It was totally predictable that another coronavirus was on the way,” Haseltine said. “The mechanism exists, the arsenal, the drugs,” he added. “There was a hole in our safety net.”

China, New Zealand and Australia have effectively dealt with coronavirus outbreaks, managing to reduce their cases through testing, contact tracing and isolation, Haseltine said.

The key to their success was behavior change without the benefit of an effective vaccine or medication.

States register trends up and down in new cases

Some parts of the country are reporting fewer new cases every day, while others are seeing just the opposite.

The city of Washington will begin its phase 1 of reopening this Friday, after reaching a decrease in cases of community contagion for 14 days, said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

But as of Wednesday, in at least 14 states the number of new cases per day continued to rise.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has warned residents to remain vigilant because the state still records a constant number of cases.

California became the fourth state on Wednesday with more than 100,000 cases. New York, New Jersey and Illinois were the first three to reach that number.

