On August 14, 1899, telegraphed news from Portugal arrived at the office of Nuno de Andrade, director general of Public Health of a Brazil recently transformed into a republic.

Fiocruz (pictured) and Butantan were created to try to prevent new epidemics in the country

Photo: Casa de Oswaldo Cruz Collection / BBC News Brasil

The telegram announced that the city of Porto was experiencing an outbreak of bubonic plague. The information, in addition to being surprising, since there were no outbreaks of the disease in Europe for more than a century, was alarming.

Brazil maintained close commercial relations with Portugal, and if measures were not taken, it was only a matter of time before the plague reached the country.

Nuno de Andrade considered it necessary to adopt strict strategies, supported by the then Minister of Justice and Interior Affairs, Epitácio Pessoa: all ships coming from Portugal would be subject to a 20-day quarantine, and the measure would extend to Spanish ships. The entry of goods such as hides and skins, furniture, clothing and accessories, fruits and dairy products, and fabric scraps would also be prohibited.

The institutes were installed in remote locations because of the population’s fear of the experiments performed there

Photo: Casa de Oswaldo Cruz Collection / BBC News Brasil

The measures were severely criticized, especially by the director of Hygiene and Public Assistance of the State of Rio de Janeiro, the physician Jorge Alberto Leite Pinto.

In letters published in the Jornal do Comércio, he considered the decision inappropriate. Their main arguments were that, two years earlier, the International Sanitary Conference had established a maximum period of 10 quarantine days for ships leaving infected ports, even though Brazil was not a signatory to the convention.

He also believed that the economic loss due to restrictions would be great, because the time spent at the port would raise the price of products. And he maintained that the disease was easily dominable and treatable.

The world in 1899 was quite different from that of 1720, when Marseille recorded the previous outbreak of plague in Europe and lost 50,000 inhabitants. It was even more different from 1346, when the plague had caused the death of 75 to 200 million people. Considered the most devastating pandemic in human history, it was nicknamed the Black Death.

In 1894, the Franco-Swiss scientist Alexandre Yersin and the Japanese Shibasaburo Kitasato finally identified the bacillus of the disease. Two years later, Russian Waldemar Haffkine created a vaccine against plague, and in 1898, Yersin used the first anti-pest serums in living beings. During the period, the Frenchman Paul Louis Simond discovered that the disease was transmitted to men by the fleas of rats.

But the new knowledge and measures adopted (after almost a month of public debates, Nuno de Andrade maintained his decision) did not prevent the arrival and spread of the plague in Brazil. On October 18, 1899, it was officially admitted that there was an epidemic of bubonic plague in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo.

Detailed investigation

The process of recognizing the epidemic was far from simple, precisely because of the economic context at the time. “In the beginning, governments tried to hide, because of the coffee trade and immigrants,” says historian Olga Fabergé Alves, a researcher at the Butantan Memory Center.

Santos was the second largest port in the country, from where coffee production flowed – in 1894, it overcame Rio de Janeiro and became the largest coffee exporting center in the world. For him, immigrants also arrived to work in the fields. According to the statistical yearbooks of the State of São Paulo, 16,764 foreigners landed in São Paulo in 1899.

It was in ‘rough and old constructions’ that experimental medicine began to be made in Brazil

Photo: Casa de Oswaldo Cruz Collection / BBC News Brasil

The first to raise the suspicion of the plague was the physician Guilherme Álvaro, who was called to attend to a supposed case of yellow fever in early October 1899.

He was surprised by the evolution of the disease and the appearance of the corpse, which was not yellowed like the victims of fever. Upon further investigation, he found dead rats in the vicinity of the victim’s home, which was close to a warehouse that held the luggage of seafarers.

“He thought it was the plague and that it should be quarantined, but the businessmen were shaken and asked for a review of the diagnosis”, says historian Luiz Antônio Teixeira, of Casa Oswaldo Cruz.

The general director of the health service asked the São Paulo State Bacteriological Institute to send someone to Santos to assess the situation.

It was then that “the youngest and most obscure of the institute’s helpers”, Vital Brazil, “was appointed for such an assignment”, as he wrote in the report he wrote on the plague. On October 9, he left for Santos to join the health commission led by doctor Eduardo Lopes.

At Butantan, Vital Brazil dedicated itself to the creation of serums against snake bites, very common in the still unexplored interior

Photo: Instituto Butantan / BBC News Brasil

The investigation focused on the Milone family home, which had seven patients and two dead, and was later identified as the focus of the plague. Initially, Brazil believed it was typhus, until it observed bacilli like plague in autopsies.

“The epidemiological characteristic, clinical observation and bacteriological evidence lead us to conclude that the disease we studied in Santos is, without a doubt, bubonic plague”, concluded the researcher in his report. On the 23rd day of research, he himself was affected by the disease.

“We will always remember what we saw in building No. 39 on Rua 15 de Novembro,” wrote Álvaro in the book The Sanitary Campaign of Santos – Its causes and effects, launched in 1919.

“When we opened the doors of the warehouse where the bar had worked, we found more than 40 dead rats scattered on the ground, many of them already decomposing, some lying on the counters. On the upper floor there were still dead rats, several of them in the kitchen and in the small pantry. We immediately incinerated more than 60 rats found throughout the building, and given the presence of fleas that attacked us and disinfectants, we still do not understand today why we were not victimized by the disease, which had prostrated Dr. Vital the day before Brazil, at the Isolation Hospital, where he worked. “

Despite the declaration of an epidemic, the government insisted on further confirmation. Then, doctors from Rio de Janeiro Oswaldo Cruz and Eduardo Chapot Prévost were called, who once again confirmed that it was the plague.

The director general of public health resigned because he considered himself unable to prevent the disease from arriving in the country. The Minister of Justice, however, did not accept the request, and Nuno de Andrade remained in office until 1903.

Sanitation and research

If it was too late to stop the spread of the plague, which actually arrived in Rio de Janeiro in the summer of 1900 and spread to other cities like São Luís, Porto Alegre and Recife, the strategy turned to coping measures. The main objective was to bring the serum from Europe for the treatment of patients.

“The problem is that the stock was very low, due to outbreaks in other cities, such as in Porto and in Asia,” says historian Dilene Raimundo do Nascimento, of Casa Oswaldo Cruz. “Oswaldo then proposed to create serum therapy institutes to produce serum in Brazil.”

The Fiocruz Castle was built on the Manguinhos farm in Inhaúma, on the outskirts of the former federal capital

Photo: Casa de Oswaldo Cruz Collection / BBC News Brasil

Health authorities agreed and commissioned researchers who worked on investigating the mission of founding the institutes. “The idea of ​​preventing quarantines is that it ended up generating the creation of two of the largest research institutions in Brazil, to try to prevent new epidemics”, says Teixeira.

In both cities, the institutes were installed in remote locations because of the population’s fear of the experiments performed there.

In São Paulo, the place chosen was Fazenda Butantan (a name that in Tupi-Guarani means “very hard land”), an old farm with 400 hectares purchased by the government that was 8 km from the center of the capital and 6 km from the hospital of isolation, current Instituto Emílio Ribas.

Initially, it was considered a laboratory of the Bacteriological Institute, until it became an autonomous institution in 1901, under the direction of Vital Brazil. The central building, now named after the first director, was opened in 1914.

In Rio de Janeiro, the chosen area was the Manguinhos farm, in Inhaúma, on the outskirts of the former federal capital. “It was all mangrove, they got there by boat and then by cart,” says Nascimento. One of Oswaldo Cruz’s disciples, Ezequiel Caetano Dias, described: “It was there, in these rough and old constructions, that experimental medicine began to be made.”

On May 25, 1900, the Instituto Soroterápico Federal, now the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, was officially opened. The main building, known as Castelo de Manguinhos, and the adjacent buildings – stables, quinine, plague pavilion, aquarium, hospital and vivarium – began to be built in 1903 and were completed in 1918.

Even with the national production of serum, in the first year of the epidemic alone the federal capital registered about 500 deaths. In 1903, with the number of cases increasing, Oswaldo Cruz was appointed director of the General Directorate of Public Health by the new president Rodrigues Alves, whose main goal was the modernization of Rio de Janeiro.

Oswaldo Cruz’s mission was to end the epidemics of yellow fever, smallpox and bubonic plague. “The presence of the plague not only generated economic barriers, preventing Brazilian ships from docking abroad without quarantines or causing foreign ships to refuse to stop at the port of Rio, but there was a stigma associated with the disease, linked to the European medieval world and the horrors produced for her “, says Nascimento.

Evolution of national research

As director-general, Oswaldo Cruz established new strategies to eliminate plague from the capital. Among them, in order to engage the population in the capture and extermination of vectors, it created a system for purchasing rats. People handed them over to health workers, dubbed “mousetrappers”, in exchange for a small amount.

Contrary to other measures by Oswaldo Cruz, considered draconian and triggering popular revolts (the most famous is the Vaccine Revolt, of 1904), this one had adherence, albeit a little backwards. One of the best-known urban legends of the period is that of Amaral, a resident who raised rats for the sole purpose of selling them and ended up in prison for the illegal acts.

The name of the São Paulo institute came from Fazenda Butantan, which in Tupi-Guarani means ‘very hard land’

Photo: Instituto Butantan / BBC News Brasil

In São Paulo, a similar measure was applied, with the value of 300 réis per slaughtered animal. Unlike Rio de Janeiro, the population was responsible for hunting and selling the animals to the central disinfectant. In 1904, however, the strategy was reformulated, and the animals began to be exterminated by poisoning with toxic gases.

The bubonic plague epidemic in Brazil lasted until 1907, but the last record in humans only occurred in 2005 – and it continues to circulate among rodents.

Despite this, it is estimated that there would be many more victims without the new institutes’ containment systems and research. Although created for this purpose, they were quick to expand activities to other diseases that affected the country.

“The institutes were created to solve a specific problem, an urgent demand, but it was interesting because they took the opportunity to create other things, always using the economic advantage of avoiding accidents or new epidemics and quarantines as an argument,” says the Butantan historian .

Some measures by Oswaldo Cruz were the trigger for popular revolts

Photo: Playback / BBC News Brasil

At Butantan, Vital Brazil dedicated itself to the creation of serums against snake bites, very common in the still unexplored interior. At Fiocruz, serums and vaccines were developed for diseases such as yellow fever and smallpox, and new diseases were discovered, such as Chagas’ disease, described by the director of the Carlos Chagas Institute in 1909.

Today, Butantan is primarily responsible for the production of vaccines under the National Immunization Program (PNI). Fiocruz, in addition to the central in Rio de Janeiro, is present in 7 Brazilian cities and in the capital of Mozambique, Maputo.

In the current pandemic of the new coronavirus, researchers from the São Paulo institution are developing a compound of antibodies to fight covid-19 and lead the search for a vaccine, while Fiocruz is part of a worldwide coalition to accelerate research on the virus. One of Rio’s laboratories was also named by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a reference for covid-19 in the Americas.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that these are the most respected science and scientific research institutions in Brazil and in the world”, says Nascimento.

