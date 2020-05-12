At Brazilian universities, mathematicians, physicists and computer scientists seek to understand the spread of covid-19 in Brazil. The goal is to help public officials make decisions about isolation policies. Unlike pandemics previously faced by humanity, the covid-19 occurs in a world based – and relatively organized – on data. The exact sciences are now essential to fight the disease, through mathematical models that use data to predict the spread of the virus and that can help authorities to define their actions.

In Brazil, a group of researchers from the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel), created a tool capable of projecting the need for beds in small and medium-sized Brazilian municipalities – designed to serve locations with up to 500 thousand inhabitants.

To this end, scientists have developed a system based on epidemiological parameters published in scientific articles. Thus, the variables that interfere in a forecast – virus transmission rate, hospitalization rate and average time that a patient is in an ICU, for example – accompany more recent research on the subject. Updated in real time, the tool is capable of considering the stage of social distance in each location, as well as the status of the pandemic.

“Almost all parameters can be chosen by the user, which increases the tool’s ability to produce estimates according to the needs of each one”, explains researcher Bruno Nunes, professor at UFPel and one of the system’s developers. “The system provides the basic information, but the user can change the reference values, if he thinks it is more suitable for his reality.”

“Obviously, several caveats must be taken into account when using the model. On the tool’s own website, all these considerations are highlighted enough to avoid misinterpretation of the estimates.”

Nunes claims that more than 250 people from all over Brazil have already accessed the platform, launched on the 21st. The system was already being developed by the university and ended up being made available prematurely and experimentally, precisely to meet the needs imposed by the pandemic.

Ahead of computers, mathematician Jones Albuquerque, a computational epidemiologist since 2006, also uses mathematical formulas and programming knowledge to understand the propagation curves of the new coronavirus. Vice-coordinator of the Institute for Risk and Disaster Reduction at the Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE) and the Keizo-Asami Immunopathology Laboratory (Lika) at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), he says the objective is to make this knowledge serves health professionals and public managers when planning containment actions.

One of its actions is the daily production of a technical report, provided to agencies such as the government of Pernambuco and the Ministry of Health, which details the situation in the region. In the last second, for example, the document contained 111 pages. It showed the incidence of the disease by microregions, the rates of testing performed and the growth curves, location by location. For this work, Albuquerque works with a group of mathematicians and Information Technology (IT).

Specificities of each region

At the Federal University of Viçosa (UFV), physicist Silvio Ferreira is another scientist who is dedicated to understanding the epidemic numerically. He is part of a working group together with Spanish researchers – and seeks to apply the method to what currently occurs in Brazil. “Since March 20, we are fully dedicated to this”, he comments to DW Brasil.

“Mathematical models allow us to follow the evolution of epidemic processes. In our work, we consider each Brazilian municipality as a structure, but, at the same time, we place the flow of people between the municipalities in our modeling. Thus, we are able to follow the trajectory of the epidemic process. “, he says.

Thus, it is possible to predict the number of infected and the differences between epidemic waves in different places in the country. For Ferreira, a major problem with how public officials’ decisions are being made is that the country is considered as a whole, without looking at local peculiarities.

The scientist considers that observing the mobility that occurs between cities and regions gives the certainty that the policies of containment, from social isolation to confinement, need to be different in each place, because “the impact of the epidemic, the duration and the quantity of infected people will depend a lot on the region “.

“Uniform and homogeneous policies for all regions do not take these specificities into account. It is necessary to study the entire country in an integrated way, but at the same time it is necessary to plan the preparation of each city in a specific way”, he says.

The problem? Mobility data is out of date. In his research, he uses figures provided by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) according to the 2010 census – aware that there is a lag.

Before the arrival of covid-19, Ferreira was already studying epidemics. It has been his area of ​​research since 2010. The difference is in following a real process, in practice, as it occurs. “I have always studied fundamental aspects of an epidemic, within the theoretical study area of ​​epidemic modeling”, he reports. “Now I am studying the applied aspects.”

He admits that, for the general public, the subject causes some estrangement. “People ask me: why, you are a physicist, how are you working with epidemics?”, He says. “We in physics are trained to be able to abstract things out. We are able to make simplified models, but which, while neglecting various details of the real problem, allow us to pin down the details that we have been able to describe very well. This is fundamental.”

Context of the epidemic

Over the weekend, when Brazil officially reached 10,000 deaths due to covid-19, a group of researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) released a projection that shows that if containment measures are not taken, the number of deaths could double in 20 days – and the country will have 400,000 cases registered by June 5.

The calculation was made by researchers from the Institute of Mathematics and Statistics (IME), the Faculty of Public Health and the Faculty of Economics, Administration, Actuarial Accounting (FEA) of the institution, thanks to a collaboration project with the technical staff of the government paulista.

“[A ideia é] build a model to aid decision making on possible social isolation scenarios by optimizing measures of epidemiology and economy “, says electrical engineer Junior Barrera, director of IME and project coordinator to DW Brasil.

“We have a control system in which the plant is São Paulo and the parameters to be optimized are the state of the epidemic, the ideal being as small as possible, and the activity of the economy, [sendo o ideal] as active as possible. These two measures are opposite, and the problem with optimization is managing to balance different and opposite measures, that is, when one improvement, the other tends to get worse “, he explains.

Once developed, the system allows interventions by a public manager. And these interventions, of course, generate different predictions about the epidemic’s progress.

“There are several possible solutions, including different isolations from the city. We can predict what happens when a road is interrupted, a set of roads leaves some districts without activity”, exemplifies the engineer. That is why researchers do not consider the tool to be a ready-made system: it needs to be fed with the elements of mobility, economy and epidemiology of each city.

On Monday afternoon, he presented the latest data to a team at the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the government of the state of São Paulo.

“With mathematics, we can predict various scenarios, changing what happens in the real situation. And that can help a government official to make decisions,” argues Barrera. “Mathematics allows us to predict more than the epidemic, but the context in which the epidemic is inserted, the dynamics of cities, the influence of the economy and the noise caused by the epidemic. With simulations, we hope to help the decisions made [pelos gestores públicos]. “

