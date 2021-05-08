How Brazil Nuts Can Help Balance Your Thyroid

Brazil nuts contain lots of protein, essential minerals, and healthy fats; they also provide fiber. They are native to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, Bolivia, and Peru. They are a highly nutritious food that can offer some benefits for your health, among them, support thyroid function. Although they can be healthy, Brazil nuts should be eaten in moderation.

If Brazil nuts are characterized by something, it is because they have a large concentration of selenium. Selenium is a essential mineral with antioxidant properties that the body needs to stay healthy.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) explain that selenium is important for reproduction, thyroid gland function, DNA production, and to protect the body against infection and damage caused by free radicals.

How Can Brazil Nuts Support Thyroid Function?

Mayo Clinic explains that the thyroid is a small butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the front of the neck, just below the Adam’s apple. The thyroid secretes several hormones that are essential for growth and metabolism and which also influence the regulation of body temperature and heart rate.

As we anticipate, Brazil nuts are rich in selenium. Selenium plays an essential role in the production of hormones. The thyroid gland uses selenium for the production of the thyroid hormone T3.

Selenium is also necessary for the production of proteins that protect the thyroid. A deficiency of this mineral can cause hormonal imbalances that can negatively affect sleep, mood, concentration and metabolism, as explained in Medical News Today.

Low selenium is associated with an increased risk of thyroid disease, such as hypothyroidism, thyroiditis, and enlarged thyroid.

Just one Brazil nut provides enough selenium to help prevent thyroid problems, such as hypothyroidism.

How to eat Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts can be eaten raw or roasted. You can add these nuts to your trail mix, enjoy them chopped on cereals like oatmeal, in salads, smoothies, and breads.

They should be eaten in moderation

One ounce of Brazil nuts (6 to 8 nuts) contains 544 mcg of selenium which is equivalent to 989% of the recommended daily intake in adults, which is 55 mcg. Each unit contains between 68–91 mcg.

Because of their high selenium content, eating too many Brazil nuts could be dangerous. The recommended maximum selenium limit is 400 mcg.

Consuming too much selenium can cause nausea, diarrhea, skin rashes, metallic taste in the mouth, hair loss or brittle nails, tooth discoloration, and nervous system problems.

The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements also mentions that high selenium intake can cause serious problems such as: shortness of breath, tremors, kidney failure, heart attacks, and heart failure.

