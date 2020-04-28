The announcement of the resignation of former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro, last Friday, was marked by moments of denial, hesitation and, finally, attacks on groups formed by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro on WhatsApp, on Telegram and in Facebook.

Photo: REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino / BBC News Brasil

The three stages of the reorganization of the Bolsonarist narrative in the networks mapped by BBC News Brasil were based mainly on arguments carried on blogs, YouTube channels and anonymous chains loaded with false news.

Part of the arguments used by the president in his speech, such as the stab he received during the 2018 election campaign, started to emerge hours before the official speech, in groups of followers.

“WhatsApp groups follow a pattern of equal behavior in every crisis, and it is possible to see that the content of the groups and Bolsonaro’s actions are interconnected,” says David Nemer, a professor at the University of Virginia, in the United States, and a researcher at anthropology of technology that accompanies Bolsonarist groups in the network.

“First, the groups are shocked, like the resignation of the [ex-ministro da Saúde Luiz Henrique] Mandetta and then Moro. They begin to doubt and question Bolsonaro. Faced with this questioning, many members, including group administrators, begin to remind people why Bolsonaro is there. They send content about the PT, Lula and false pro-Bolsonaro news. ”

Then, Nemer continues, they hear a live from the president – in the case of last week, an official speech – “and after that we see a unity and unanimous support in the groups, which are already beginning to plan protests and the next virtual attack”.

BBC News Brasil observed similar behavior in purse groups last week. In the first stage, which corresponded to the interval between the first news about the possible landing of Moro from the government, in the early afternoon of Thursday (23), and the official announcement of the departure of the now ex-minister, on Friday morning ( 24), scholarship holders invested in content that contradicted the information published in the traditional press.

In the first hours after Moro’s official speech, which confirmed the movement that newspapers and news sites had already advanced, revealed disagreements and division in the groups.

At this time, while the vast majority saved Moro from direct criticism, part of the militants was disappointed with the president and another group insisted on Bolsonaro’s innocence.

The scenario changed about an hour before Bolsonaro appeared on national television defending himself against the accusations of the former super-minister.

From there, arguments used by the president against Moro, such as the alleged inaction of the former judge and the removed director of the federal police, Maurício Valeixo, in the investigations against Adélio Bispo de Oliveira, author of the stab against the then candidate Bolsonaro, in September 2018, were already ventilated by scholarship holders.

Bolsonaro’s most ‘lavajatista’ supporters hesitated and left bolsonarista groups, which became more radical

Photo: Marcos Correa / PR / BBC News Brasil

Moro resigned from his post after the dismissal of his right-hand man, Maurício Valeixo, from the direction of the Federal Police. In announcing his departure, the former minister said the president insisted on changing the corporation’s command, and said Bolsonaro wanted to have access to confidential intelligence reports and information from the PF.

The president, in turn, criticized the names chosen by the former minister for the Federal Police and accused the minister of conditioning the change in command of the PF to a vacancy (for him) in the Supreme Federal Court.

Before

Initially, before the confirmation of Moro’s departure, scholarship holders bet on discrediting the press.

“The PF general director, Delegado Valeixo, left at his own request, but much of the media insists that it was President Bolsonaro’s interference! The media lying as usual, manipulative and deceptive media,” said one of the publications shared in groups.

On Telegram, one of the most shared memes showed a photo of Moro smiling with the following text: “Do you want me to leave? I’m sorry to inform you, it won’t happen”.

“Badass press!” Said the link to a blog shared all night on Thursday, 23, and Friday morning, 24.

“The minister’s own advisory office denied the information. Sergio Moro did not resign and remains firm in the Bolsonaro government,” said the text.

The information was inaccurate. The minister’s adviser had not said that Moro would remain in the government. The team, in fact, had said it “did not confirm” the resignation and announced that the then minister would give a press conference on Friday morning.

During

In the nine hours that separated Moro and Bolsonaro’s speeches on Friday, many Bolsonaristas were frustrated and divided into groups.

Some preferred to believe in Moro.

“I am with Moro. Anyone who is going to be a politician is a PT member. I will not become like that. I hope for Brazil, if Bolsonaro is wrong, I will not be doing it,” said a follower.

“I am disappointed with Bolsonaro, I think this time he shot a cannon in the foot, between Moro and Bolsonaro, I am more Moro,” said another.

“I voted for Bolsonaro, but I do not agree with him to protect the children involved,” said a third.

Fabio Malini, a researcher in data science and a professor of cyberculture at Ufes (Federal University of Espírito Santo), evaluates the first movement as a “fright, which generated a question about whether it was worth following the president”.

“Bolsonaro supporters in WhatsApp groups, Twitter groups and Facebook groups went through a process of division because the agenda brought at that time was moral, of corruption”, he says, referring to a banner defended by part of the movement.

According to him, at least on Twitter, a third of the president’s followers base, the most “lavajatistas”, jumped out.

In WhatsApp groups, according to Nemer, from the University of Virginia, the stampede was about 12 people in groups of 200, on average – “but it is a number that they can quickly replace”. The researcher has studied groups of WhatsApp purse holders since 2018 and currently monitors 63 of them, analyzing the content qualitatively.

A text replicated in several groups spoke of “reviewing position”.

“Sad news, Sergio Moro leaves the Ministry of Justice. Then I start to ask myself, the one who was our reference in the fight against corruption, the one who left 22 years of magistracy, the icon of the Lava Jato, left the government. It pays to fight corruption. in that country? Sergio Moro stated in his speech that the president wants to interfere with the Federal Police, asked to see reports from the federal police. What is that for, Bolsonaro? What is the intention of that? I am reviewing my position. “

In the groups, other users recommended caution. “We will wait for the president to speak. Every day an emotion …”

The statements of these users would soon generate a strong reaction of attacks on the former judge of Lava Jato. For Nemer, the users who are in WhatsApp groups and who make up Bolsonaro’s current base are the most radical groups. “Every crisis that questions Bolsonaro makes the base increasingly radical. If you need to demonize Moro to support Bolsonaro, you need a radical wing to reinforce that,” he says.

“The groups are getting smaller and more radical, with people who believe in Bolsonaro as absolute truth and for that they need more radical content and more absurd fake news to reinforce this confidence in Bolsonaro,” says Nemer.

Attacks

As a way to defend the president and still try to secure part of the base that threatened to abandon the boat along with Moro, bolsonaristas went on the attack.

“They are already preparing the ground and introducing the idea even before the minister falls,” says Nemer, who already observes a similar movement with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, being disqualified in Bolsonar groups. “Bolsonaro understands that bolsonarista groups are a thermometer, and he knows the moment to take action when this terrain is taken care of. He monitors himself through the so-called ‘hate office’. There are actors within these groups monitoring this. It is not a disconnect. “

In the first moment of the attacks, Bolsonaro’s defenders concentrated the ammunition in Valeixo.

Betting on the Adélio case, an apocryphal text began to be intensely shared in the Bolsonarist networks shortly before the President’s speech.

“Valeixo is the one who said that Adélio acted like crazy, a lone wolf in the attack on the President and that nobody was financing the ‘crazy’, but PGR Aras was not satisfied and continued the investigations”, said the post – that appeared on Telegram, Instagram and also on Facebook.

Shortly afterwards, on television, Bolsonaro would join the narrative and include the murder of former PSOL councilwoman Marielle Franco – who was killed, along with the driver, Anderson Gomes, on March 14, 2018, by members of the Rio militia de Janeiro, according to police and prosecutor investigations.

“Sergio Moro’s Federal Police worried more about who killed Marielle than who tried to kill his supreme chief. I covered them a lot, I didn’t interfere,” said Bolsonaro, surrounded by his office and his children, at the Alvorada Palace.

“I think that all good people in Brazil want to know. I understand, I’m sorry, former minister: between my case and Marielle’s, mine is much less difficult to solve. After all, the author was arrested in the act of committing an offense. “continued the president.

In Malini’s opinion, the Adélio case is evoked because Bolsonaro and bolsonaristas know that it is a speech and a conspiracy theory that creates a lot of likes and engagement. “It is a relatively recent fact that mobilizes militants, feeds radicals and broadens conversations. Whenever some type of investigation takes place against the Bolsonaro family or against their government, this story comes up. It is the same logic as in the Celso Daniel case” , says. “It is a kind of banner of Bolsonarism.”

The case of Adélio Bispo, who stabbed Bolsonaro during the presidential campaign, is always evoked by Bolsonar groups as a kind of opposition to investigations into the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco

Photo: EPA / BBC News Brasil

The researcher also notes that the subject of Adélio is always raised when talking about Marielle’s murder. “When asked about the investigation into Marielle’s murder, Adélio is an immediate reaction from the Bolsonarist networks, a well-established element in culture,” he says. “Now, however, the bolsonaristas already have a set of memes and images, a reserve of material on the Adélio case to expand or rescue the people who are part of this circle.”

One of the publications seen by BBC News Brasil reiterated the narrative, saying that “silly, Bolsonaro has nothing!”

“Valeixo is the same director who said that Adélio Bispo acted like a lone wolf in the attack on Jair Bolsonaro.”

The first apocryphal text with direct attacks on Moro listed a series of alleged omissions by the former minister.

Among the accusations, he said that Moro “did not take a step (sic) in those who ordered Bolsonaro to be killed”, “did not say a word about the constant interference of the legislative and judiciary in the Executive” and also affirmed that “Moro’s wife defended Mandetta” .

Another text reproduced in various media, also with an anonymous author, complained that Moro defended the separation of powers when the Federal Supreme Court voted to end the second instance arrest, which benefited former President Lula, and called the former minister inert .

“Exemption is a disgrace! He still comes out as a victim and trying to burn Bolsonaro,” said the text, which started with “” the text below is not my own, but I’m going over it. “

I live on the left

Finally, texts and photos started to throw Moro into the left field, just as Bolsonaro did in his speech, when he associated his former minister with agendas defended by the opposite field, such as abortion.

They also put the minister as someone who betrayed Bolsonarism and would be corrupt.

Malini, who follows two bolsonarista groups on WhatsApp, says that “some people got screwed when the photo of Aécio with Moro started to arrive”, for example, referring to a photo in which Moro, still as a judge of Lava Jato, appears smiling when talking to the federal deputy, former senator and former presidential candidate Aécio Neves, during a ceremony of IstoÉ magazine in 2016.

Neves was accused of involvement in several corruption scandals; that same photo had been sent before by groups of the left as a way to disqualify Moro.

Members of WhatsApp groups who send “left-wing content” are usually excluded from the group. Now, it has turned into ammunition for the right-wing groups – even Carlos Bolsonaro, one of the president’s sons, published the photo on his Twitter account this Sunday (26).

For Malini, the ghost of the left still causes a lot of discussion in the Bolsonar groups. One of the arguments is that “abandoning Bolsonaro is a political mistake because it makes the left stronger”. So, at first, the argument for the ‘moristas’ and ‘lavajateiros’ to stay in the group is: “Do you want the left to come back?”.

“It is a strong rhetorical argument because it expresses what is the ‘best’ of the identity of this network, which is to be anti-left.”

After Bolsonaro’s official speech, the attacks on the ex-minister intensified.

One of the most shared links was a text from a blog with the title “Moro and Valeixo covered up Adélio Bispo”.

Another recurring information in the posts was echoed by the president in an attempt to broadcast live last Sunday, interrupted by connection problems.

“Guess who was Moro’s communications advisor? Giselly Siqueira. Nora de Miriam Leitão”, said the post.

Siqueira resigned in June 2019.

In the broadcast, Bolsonaro joined in: “Fantástico has now finished an article where Mr. Vladimir Netto, son of Miriam Leitão, whose wife worked until recently as a press officer for Mr. Sergio Moro” presented.

