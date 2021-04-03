How Bizum works, the payment service that is sweeping Spain

Mobile payments are the order of the day. Credit and debit cards have become the main payment option both online and in face-to-face purchases. And to this, in addition, we must add the ease with which you can carry your payment cards on a smartphone thanks to platforms such as Apple Pay or Google Pay. But in all this transformation process there is also an application that is giving a lot to talk about. Its name is Bizum and it has made payments between individuals a task within the reach of anyone with a smartphone in their hand. But, What is Bizum? How does Bizum work? What can and can’t I do with Bizum?

In this article we will answer these and other questions that you are surely doing if you have not yet installed this free application on your iPhone or Android.

What is Bizum

Wikipedia says that “Bizum is a provider of payment services in Spain, the result of the collaboration of the vast majority of banks in the country to create a system of instant payments between individuals and purchases in stores.” Wikipedia itself also says that, In 2019, it had more than 6 million users and in 2020 it reached 10 million. And the number continues to rise.

The short answer to the question “what is Bizum?” Is therefore as simple as “a platform with which you can make instant payments to other people via mobile.” And, as an incentive, has the support of the Spanish bank. But the thing does not stop there: with Bizum you can also make payments to an NGO or a partner business. Its role, therefore, is to replace bank transfers in a wide range of situations.

And how does Bizum work? In the following lines we will explain in detail how to start using it. But, for now, stick with the idea that you just need a smartphone.

Who can use it?

The first thing you should know about how Bizum works is that this service live in the official application of your bank. In other words, there is no separate Bizum app that you must download from the App Store or Google Play. If you already have that app, then you’ve come half the way.

The second requirement that those who do not know what Bizum is must know is that, to use the service, it is essential have a bank account in Spain with its corresponding IBAN code. An account that, in addition, must be in a bank attached to Bizum. Luckily, the vast majority of Spanish entities are, so it shouldn’t be a problem. In any case, you can check the list here.

How Bizum works

As we said, Bizum does not have its own application. It is integrated as one more service within the application of your bank. In my case, I am a CaixaBank customer, so in the CaixaBankNow app I will find the Make a Bizum button. In the applications of other banks it works in a similar way.

The next thing you should know about how Bizum works is that the first time you want to use it, you will have to go through a registration process. During it, you will only have to select one of your bank accounts and accept the corresponding terms and conditions of use. Depending on the bank you are a customer of, you may have to go one step further to confirm your choice (for security reasons).

Afterwards, you will finally see the Bizum main screen. You will also receive an SMS message from the service with a message type: “Welcome to BIZUM, with which you can pay or request money from your friends immediately and easily.”

On the main Bizum screen you will quickly see what you can do with this service. There are three basic actions: Send money, Request money, and Make a donation. You can too view previous movements and create a Bizum group in order to speed up certain payments and collections.

Whether you want to send or request money, you can do it selecting one of the contacts you save in the phonebook of your phone or indicating a mobile phone number. The process is relatively fast. The other person receives the request and either approves or rejects it. The money is also sent immediately.

The fine print on how Bizum works

Now that we know what Bizum is and how Bizum works, we should answer some questions that we can ask ourselves. What is known as small letter.

As explained on its website, Bizum “it has no cost For the users. However, it will depend on the policy of each entity; We encourage you to check with your bank ”. That is, it is up to each bank to make a surcharge for its use, although, if so, it must be clear.

Regarding the quantities that can be sent and received through Bizum, the limit is between 50 cents and 1,000 euros per transaction. In one day, in total, you can send up to 2,000 euros. More limits: each client can carry out 150 operations in a month. And if you make a multiple shipment, the maximum is 30 recipients.

Nevertheless, each bank also has its own limitations. CaixaBank, for example, imposes a limit of between 50 cents and 500 euros per transaction per day. The limits of Santander coincide with the official ones. In BBVA it does not specify it, at least on its website.

If you have more questions about what Bizum is or how Bizum works, you can enter the frequently asked questions section of its website. It is also advisable to check the page dedicated to this service on the website of your bank or banking entity.

