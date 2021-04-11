How Bitcoin Back Above $ 60,000 Could Create A Powerful Up Move

Compartir

After a consolidation phase that spanned the past few weeks, Bitcoin is trading above $ 60,000 again. With gains of 3% on the daily chart, at the time of writing, and a profit of 2% on the weekly chart, BTC is still looking for confirmation of its rally.

BTC with bullish momentum on the 24-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

As it approached its all-time high zone, the funding rate for the BTC futures market across all exchanges took an explosive jump to 0.14%. Which means there are greater incentives to take short positions for investors in this sector.

As the graph below shows, this metric remained relatively low (0.03%) in recent days as the price of Bitcoin moved sideways.

Source: Glassnode

However, following the bullish movement of BTC, as has happened in recent months, a large number of short positions were liquidated.

Glassnode data, shared by Moskovski Capital CIO Lex Moskovski, indicates that in less than an hour, $ 163 million was settled on all exchange platforms.

Source: Glassnode

Trader Adam Mancini is bullish on the current Bitcoin price action. Establishing support at $ 53,000, Mancini believes that the cryptocurrency has been “rolling” in its past sideways move. Losing this level could invalidate Mancini’s theory.

The cryptocurrency has formed a “clean bullish triangle pattern”, as shown in the chart below. And it’s targeting $ 75,000 with a top target at $ 95,000. The merchant said:

Bitcoin in the process of breaking out of this triangle right now; let’s see if you can start the stretch up to 75k from here.

Source: Adam Mancini

In support of the above, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal said that the BTC price break above its 3-month range could be hugely bullish for the cryptocurrency. Pal expects the price to “create a powerful bullish move” toward $ 80,000.

It feels like a big deal to see BTC break out of a 3-month range and a wedge. It should create a powerful move to the upside. (Axis crumpled on the chart to hint to the upside for dramatic effect. 😉) #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/q65CjBn7i6 – Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) April 10, 2021

Bitcoin fundamentals support further bullish movement

According to ARK Invest research by Yassine Elmandjra, the Bitcoin rally has strong fundamentals. According to Cointime Destroyed, the use of metrics to measure BTC coming from cold wallets to exchanges stands at an estimated 30% since the bull run in 2017.

Even though the price of Bitcoin has been almost trivial since that period’s ATH at $ 20,000, investors keep a tight grip on their currencies. Along those lines, Glassnode co-founder Rafael Schultze-Kraft shared Bitcoin’s 3-month Coind Days Destroyed on a downward trajectory, he said: