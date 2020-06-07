Bill Gates has been the face of public health for over a decade.

“If something kills more than 10 million people in the coming decades, it is likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war,” he told the audience.

His prophetic words they won some coverage media at the time even from the BBC but largely of the world were not heard.

But now, the video of this talk has been viewed more than 64 million times, and many people are more interested in the reasons behind that speech than in the talk itself.

Some accuse him of leading a class of global elites. Others believe that he is leading efforts to depopulate the planet.

Many more accuse him of making vaccines mandatory, or even trying to implant microchips in people.

The face of public health

“There are thousands of conspiracies around Bill Gates,” says Rory Smith of the data verification page First Draft News.

“It is a kind of voodoo doll that some communities are pricking with their own conspiracies. And it is not surprising that it has become the voodoo doll, because it has always been the face of public health ”, he points out.

Theories that link falsely Bill Gates with the coronavirus was mentioned 1.2 million times on television or social media between February and April, according to a study by The New York Times newspaper and Zignal Labs, a media analysis company.

Much of the content is published on public Facebook groups, where it is shared millions of times.

First Draft News also discovered that the Chinese video platform TikTok is becoming a new home for such conspiracy theories.

The BBC’s anti-information team has been investigating some of the most outrageous, completely false or without evidence:

These theories include claims that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has tested vaccines on children in India and Africa, leading to thousands of deaths and irreversible injuries. One publication even suggested that he is facing trial in India.

He is accused of launching a tetanus vaccine in Kenya that includes abortion drugs.

A video on the Facebook page of The New American Magazine continues on the theme of mass depopulation through vaccines and abortion, and also links Gates to the Communist Party of China. It was shared 6,500 times and viewed 200,000 times.

Meanwhile, a video accusing Gates of wanting to implant microchips in people has recorded nearly two million views on YouTube.

Rich and famous

How did the founder of Microsoft, who has invested billions in global health care since the philanthropic foundation he runs with his wife Melinda, become the center of covid-19 conspiracy theories?

Professor Joseph Uscinski, a political scientist at the University of Miami and the author of books on conspiracy theories, believes that it is simply because he is rich and famous.

“Conspiracy theories try to accuse powerful people of doing terrible things,” he tells the BBC. “The theories are basically the same, only the names change.”

“Before Bill Gates, it was George Soros and the Koch brothers and the Rothchilds and the Rockefellers,” he says.

Although most conspiracy theories die fast, the ones that last are the ones that offer “Great villains and they tackle issues that interest people.”

“It should not surprise us that rich people and large corporations are accused of conspiring to put chips on our necks because that is something we fear.”

“This has been the ammunition for conspiracy theories for a long, long time,” he says.

While he thinks such conspiracies “Have no link to the truth”, people still seem to be falling for them.

According to a survey by Yahoo News and YouGov, more than a quarter of Americans and 44% of Republicans believe that Bill Gates wants to use a covid-19 vaccine to implant microchips under people’s skin.

Smith from First Draft News thinks there is often a “kernel of truth” that is “taken out of context.”



.Bill Gates fears that when a covid-19 vaccine exists, people will refuse to get it because of what conspiracy theories say.

For example, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation did fund a study, conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2019, that looked at the possibility of storing a patient’s vaccination history in an ink pattern. It would be invisible to the naked eye and could be administered under the skin at the same time as a vaccine.

It is difficult to pinpoint the root of conspiracy theories, but it is believed that the internet extends them further.

“Before the internet, they existed only in a few bubbles within certain communities, but the internet allows them to travel through similar political trends, between communities, so I think there is much more room for conventional conspiracy theories than before the internet,” Smith says.

And he adds that conspiracy theories have flourished particularly during this global pandemic because people are “Psychologically vulnerable”.

“This crisis is unprecedented in size and scope, and councils change as new studies are published. There are large areas of uncertainty and humans hate uncertainty, “he says.

To deal with this, individuals turn to something he calls the collective sense.

“We take advantage of any information to inject some kind of sense and order, and that’s when the rumors begin. Conspiracy theories, and especially Bill Gates’ conspiracy theories, fill these informational gaps, ”he says.

“You have to laugh sometimes”

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has pledged to earmark $ 300 million to combat covid-19, has remained optimistic about the barrage of false claims.

“We are concerned about the conspiracy theories that are spread on the internet and the damage that could cause public health, “the foundation said in a statement to the BBC.



.Bill Gates and his wife Melinda.

“At a time like this, when the world is facing an unprecedented economic and health crisis, it is worrying that there are people who spread erroneous information when we should all look for ways to collaborate and save lives. Right now, one of the best things we can do to stop the spread of covid-19 is to spread the facts, ”he added.

In an interview with the BBC in April, Bill Gates expressed surprise that he had become the center of such theories.

“It is worrying that there is so much madness. When we develop the vaccine, we want 80% of the population to get it, but if you have heard that it is a conspiracy and there are no people willing to get it, the disease will continue to kill people“, said.

“I’m a little surprised that [las teorías] focus on me. We are just giving money, we sign the check … and yes, we think about protecting children from disease, but it has nothing to do with chips and that kind of thing. You almost have to laugh sometimes, “he said.