To the joy of thousands of fans, Yesterday Zack Snyder announced that his version of ‘Justice League’ will be available next year through the new streaming platform, HBO Max, so the actors involved in the project immediately sent their congratulations, but Ben Affleck’s reaction to the ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ was somewhat more sober.

The ‘Justice League’ staff is celebrating because after many attempts, Warner Bros has finally given the green light for the Snyder version to be exhibited, the director never ceased his attempts, reason why for a long time it began to share diverse photographies of its vision, which increased the expectations of the fans.

So, after the news was released, Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa used their Twitter accounts to congratulate Snyder, Ben Affleck also resorted to his social networks, but far from sending his congratulations, he only shared the poster of the film, a celebration that was too sober according to his Batman character.

We will never get past the moment when #ZackSnyder announced the release of his version of #JusticeLeague by #HBOMax 🙌 pic.twitter.com/czAu4JJF9q – Wipy TV (@WipyTV) May 21, 2020

For a long time, Ben Affleck had already shown his support for the director when he said that, “I didn’t know about that [el Snyder cut] and I said: ‘Zack, I love you and I support you, that’s why I can help you. I think that movie, you know, having two directors is something very strange and with Justice League, the director had a family tragedy and then you have a kind of horse body with a horse’s head, it is what happens many times when you have two directors , for better or worse. I think Zack’s cut should be available, ”and now the film will finally be shown.

According to reports, Snyder wants the actor to return to play Batman once again to finish recording some sequences, so we did not doubt that Affleck would gladly return to the role, in fact, long ago he revealed that he would like to play an older gentleman of the night.

2021. @ZackSnyder. @HBOMax. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/SxAhzazIRb – Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) May 21, 2020

Although Ben Affleck’s reaction to the ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ may not have been what fans expected, the actor is surely happy that the director will finally be served justice, as it is said that this version is much superior to what we saw on screen, Hopefully this lives up to expectations and is not a new disappointment from the DCEU.