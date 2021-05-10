how BBVA Cashup is activated and works

Although we are still waiting for WhatsApp to bring their mobile payments to the whole world, the truth is that BBVA customers can use a “similar” alternative that belongs to the bank: BBVA Cashup. Roughly speaking, it is a third-party keyboard for the mobile that allows you to send money without leaving the messaging apps, like WhatsApp, Telegram or any other alternative.

The procedure is extremely simple. You simply have to activate it using the BBVA app (iOS / Android) and send the amount you want to the contact. Next we will see how it is activated and how it works this peculiar and interesting function.

How to use BBVA Cashup

Instructions to activate BBVA Cashup.

If you are BBVA customers, when you open the application, a pop-up window will appear inviting you to activate the function. In the event that it does not appear, you simply have to follow the following steps to see How active:

Open the side menu of the BBVA app. Select “Do an operation.” Go to “Bizum: Send / Receive Money”. Press “Settings”. At the bottom, look for “BBVA Cashup” and click on the option. The instructions to activate it will appear, which will vary depending on whether you are using an iPhone or an Android mobile.

Whether on iOS or Android, the key is that BBVA Cashup is a third-party keyboard, like Swiftkey or Fleksy. Once we have activated it and we have given the relevant permissions, we will simply have to open a WhatsApp chat and select “BBVA Cashup” as a keyboard. In iOS it is done by clicking on the circular icon in the lower left corner and in Android from the permanent notification that appears in the notification panel when we write.

BBVA Cashup keyboard.

When selecting the BBVA Cashup keyboard a quick access panel to Bizum will be opened. From it we can select one of the contacts to which we normally send money, browse all our contacts or enter a number manually. Then you just have to mark the number we want to send, enter the access code and verify the transfer with the code that will be sent to us by SMS.

All this is done without leaving the applications. So, if you are talking to a contact on WhatsApp and they tell you that you owe them 30 euros, you can send it to them right away without even leaving WhatsApp. It is a totally free function and to access it you just have to download the BBVA app.