How Bananas Can Help You Lose Weight



Bananas are a source of fiber.

Bananas can be part of your healthy weight loss diet. They are naturally sweet and can replace a high sugar dessert, give you a boost of energyThey provide important nutrients and also help you control your appetite.

Why Bananas Can Help You Lose Weight

Bananas are a fruit that has an important component in weight loss diets: fiber. One medium banana contains 3.6 grams of fiber. The daily recommendations are 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men.

High fiber foods make you feel full longer. Fiber adds bulk to meals, but with few calories. This satiety can help you lose weight by reducing the tendency to overeat.

“In studies in which people are subjected to different types of diets, those with high fiber diets generally consume on average 10% fewer calories,” published the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The people with high fiber intake tend to weigh less according to various studies. In a study published in the journal ISRN Obesity, participants who increased the fiber in their diet to 28 grams daily, reduced their caloric intake from 250 to 350 calories per day.

Over the course of 4 weeks, the participants ate 1.5 cups of beans per day or other high-fiber foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. They lost between 3 and 3.75 pounds.

In addition to promoting weight loss, consuming fiber promotes good health. It can help lower cholesterol levels, the risk of heart disease, and diabetes.

Unripe green bananas have a component that acts similar to dietary fiber, they contain resistant starch. Resistant starch is a carbohydrate that is not easily broken down in the small intestine. It can reduce a person’s appetite by making them feel full longer and stimulates the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestine.

Do you think that the sugars in bananas can negatively affect your diet?

Bananas are a healthy carbohydrate that stays in a low glycemic index range, with a score of 51. Foods with a low glycemic index they tend to release glucose slowly and steadily. Harvard Health explains that These foods can promote weight loss.

A person with diabetes may include well controlled amounts of banana in the diet.

Bananas can help curb your cravings

When levels of cortisol – the also known stress hormone – are high, it can increase your appetite and cravings for foods rich in sugar.

The bananas help your body to relax by providing magnesium, In addition, it is a good option for a sweet-flavored sandwich that contributes to feeling full.

They support your physical activity

A healthy diet and exercise are a winning combination for losing weight. They are an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, contain fiber, potassium and vitamin B6, all of which can help increase your energy levels.

Vitamin B6 supports the normal functioning of the nervous system, while potassium contributes to normal muscle function.

The moderate consumption of bananas can be your ally in a healthy diet. In a weight loss plan you should consider reducing your calorie intake, according to the amount of calories you burn.

