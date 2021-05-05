How Artificial Intelligence can help stop future epidemics

In a recent study, the researchers managed to use the machine learning to successfully predict which individuals would be most useful for testing, which represents an important advance in the development of better strategies against epidemic outbreaks.

For Laura Natalie, the lead author of the research, this may be a first step towards the emergence of better community control around future epidemiological outbreaks, reducing the need for large-scale quarantines.

Machine learning and its application in the studio

Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence that can be described as a mathematical model in which computers are “trained” to see connections and perform tasks with the help of a large amount of data.

In this studio, researchers used machine learning to simulate a pandemic outbreak. The information on the first confirmed cases was used to calculate the infection in the rest of the population.

By simulating a pandemic outbreak, the highest risk points could be determined and effective measures taken to prevent the spread. Photo: Shutterstock

In the study, the data was used to determine and identify the contact networks of those infected to specify who or who were in contact with them, where and for how long, which allowed a more effective epidemiological control.

In this study, an outbreak could be quickly controlled using machine learning, which represents a huge difference compared to what happens in real life, where the testing is random, which contributes to the strengthening of the outbreak and massive contagion.

Potentialities of this machine learning application

Laura Natalie acknowledges that her study is a simulation and that testing with real information is needed to further develop this method.

She also recognizes that, in real conditions, information such as demographics, age and health conditions can be added. This would help a lot to increase the effectiveness of the method.

Additionally, he adds that this use of machine learning can also be applied to prevent reinfection of the population, especially in the case that herd immunity against a virus is only temporary.

He concludes that this research is a first step towards developing more specific efforts to contain a disease to the extent that a strategy based on machine learning is automatically adapted to its characteristic features.

For example, in this study it was easier to determine if a certain group was at higher risk of being infected, or if a specific geographic area is in a danger zone or if it is not.

There is still a long way to go for this application of artificial intelligence to be massive enough, but that it is possible at this time sheds hope for better control of epidemiological outbreaks in the medium and long term.

