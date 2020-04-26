April 2020 is giving excess rain and also drought to Brazil. The lack of rain affects hard the Southern Brazil and reinforces the serious dry frame that the Region has been facing since the beginning of the year. Hundreds of municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul are in an emergency because of the drought. The city of São Paulo is having the second driest April in 13 years.

Excessive rain is observed in many areas of the Northeast and in part of the North Region. The Sobradinho reservoir finally recovered and on April 24, 2020, storage was almost 90%.

We are finishing a April very special. The world follows the planetary expansion of covid-19 which was already confirmed in more than 2 million and 700 thousand people, until 2 am on April 24, daylight saving time in Central Europe, at 9 pm on April 23, by Brasília time.

Here comes may which, climatologically, is considered the beginning of dry season, as it is a month of great reduction in rain in most areas of Brazil.

Is at may also that we normally have the entrance of the first large and strong masses of cold air of polar origin, with the potential to cool Brazil from south to north.

The weather situation in May is usually unfavorable for those who have breathing problems and could be a complicating factor for monitoring covid-19 in various regions of the country.

This one greater air cooling and an increase in the number of dry days lead to an increase in cases of respiratory problems and also to the worsening of chronic respiratory diseases. Cardiovascular problems they are also increased in autumn / winter.

So, what to expect from the rain and temperature of may 2020 in Brazil? Will the South of the country have a little rain? Will the cold waves be strong and prolonged? Will our winter bring above average or cold or rain?

The strong downturn in the economy due to covid-19 impacted the energy consumption. Are the reservoirs to support consumption and energy in a good situation to withstand the fall / winter?

At agriculture, a major concern in May is the situation in the South Region due to the drought. But May brings important harvests which may be damaged or delayed depending on the weather this fall.

