“How are we going to know who is vaccinated and who is not?”: Confusion in New York over new mask rules

After three days of reviews, the governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that New York will finally adopt the new federal guidelines that establish that those who have received the vaccine against COVID-19 can get rid of face coverings indoors and outdoors, in addition to relaxing the rules of social distance. The measure will take effect from this Wednesday, May 19.

“We have to reopen with a captive eye, but we have to back to life. Unvaccinated people must continue to wear a mask and comply with social distancing, but if you are immunized you are safe, “said the Governor, confirming that he will follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

But New Yorkers should be clear that the new rule will not apply in the public transport, in schools, in nursing homes and health care facilities, where people will still have to wear the masks.

Face masks will also be mandatory in homeless shelters and prisons. What’s more each private company you can set your own restrictions.

In short, this measure means that those who are fully immunized can resume most of their activities. without wearing a nose and mouth covering, or physically distanced, except as required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including internal rules of each business and company.

“CDC’s goal of change and also our goal is to tell people: There are benefits to getting vaccinated“, He said.

The other reason given by the president is that more than half of the adult population New York is now fully vaccinated, while the Big Apple is fast approaching its herd immunization goals.

In this same sense, Mayor Bill de Blasio described the new rule as “a guide with a lot of sense, since it focuses on people who are inoculated have more freedom ”.

In the case of the city of the Big Apple, he made it clear that in closed places how the system Subway, hospitals, schools and nursing homes protection will remain mandatory.

“I think it is balanced. Now, we are going to look carefully, always, we are going to look at the data. If we think something needs to be adjusted, we will say so and we will work with the CDC and the state”, Said the municipal president.

Walking with masks through the streets of New York starting this Wednesday will not be mandatory. (Photo: F. Martinez)

A major reopening

This announcement comes as New York State prepares to a major reopening Starting Wednesday: Most capacity restrictions will be lifted across the entire tri-state area as well.

Residential meeting limits may also increase to 50 people, while indoor catered meetings will increase to 250 people, or 500 people. with proof of vaccination that day.

The adoption in the coming hours of the rregulations issued by the federal government in New York it matches some “numbers” that show the progress in battle against the pandemic. Until last weekend, the state reported a positivity rate of 1.26% and a steady decline in hospitalizations.

Most of the capacity restrictions indoors they will end up in the tri-state area this week and impact businesses such as retail, foodservice, gyms and fitness centers, family entertainment, personal care businesses, museums, theaters and Broadway.

Cuomo said he worked with the governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, and the governor of Connecticut, Ned Lamont, in a regionally coordinated plan.

There is confusion

The worker of the Dominican construction Luis Cedeño, After learning of the new executive order, like thousands of New Yorkers, he believes that a great compass of Lots of doubts.

“How are we going to know who is vaccinated and who is not? for the good faith of the people. I understand that there are many changes and that it is just being checked what effect these new drugs bring. Me for my part I will continue to use protection everywhere for a while ”, shared the Ququequeyano.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Lucia Parada, 55 years old assures that it “seems to him well” that they relax certain measures already, but projects that in the Big Apple the majority of the people will continue using his mask.

“Finally most of us move on the Subway to go to our jobs. Vaccinated or not in this city where now with the summer people will go out en masse to the streets, it will be difficult leave the coverage at home, ”said the immigrant from Puebla who also wonders what the criteria will be to determine who is fully immunized.

Mexican restaurant worker Miguel Hernández has faith in the future of NY (Photo: F. Martínez)

Restaurants breathe

This Monday also ended curfew midnight to serve food and drinks outdoors, while this same regulation will be lifted indoors on next May 31st.

Likewise, the president of the Association of Latino Restaurants and Bars of New York, Jefrey García, ensures that these additional hours of service, with the lifting of these restrictions, means an “expected relief” for one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic.

“It really is the next May 31, when they lift the restrictions in the interior, it is that we will definitely be taking off to a better future. Better times are undoubtedly coming”, Said García.

As I set up the chairs and tables in the outer space of the Fusion restaurant on 10th avenue in Manhattan, Miguel Hernandez, manager of this establishment Peruvian and Mexican food, has focused its hopes that with all the measures announced, next summer, this industry can really recover your profitability.

“We come from a very bad year. We are moving forward with great enthusiasm. Now things look better so that we can work without so many limits. We only have to keep working hard ”, concluded Miguel.

You are not vaccinated! You can’t participate

In the heat of the sequence of announcements that define the return to normality of many activities in the Big Apple, the Tribeca Film Festival is poised to not only be the first in-person film festival to take place in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic, but it also plans to hold one of the first full-capacity indoor events just for vaccinated people.

Radio City Music Hall will host the closing night of this famed festival on June 19 before a full audience, 100% vaccinated and without masksthe Governor announced Monday.

“Having Radio City back with people enjoying the arts of New York will not only be symbolic, but I think it will go a long way towards recovering this state in general. People are going to say, ‘So if I’m not vaccinated I can’t go?‘That’s right’, he concluded

Three keys: NY returns to “normality”

From this Monday, May 17: bars and restaurants may have customers in outdoor spaces after 12 am Also events with catering service with vaccinated people may continue after 1 am You can walk through the streets, parks and outdoor places without facial coverage, also in closed spaces whose regulations so allow it.

From this Wednesday, May 19: There will no longer be restrictions on capacity limits for restaurants, museums, Broadway theaters, shops, gyms, amusement parks, beauty salons, barbershops and offices.

As of May 31: Restaurants may have customers indoors after 12 am, additionally the curfew for all events with ‘catering’ service will be lifted completely.

