The developer’s cunning to recreate worlds on the hybrid laptop via Panic Button

Nintendo Switch has become, despite what many players thought after its announcement, one of the most popular consoles of the current generation of consoles. Quite an arc of redemption for the Great-N after the stumbling block that resulted Wii U in what is a unique device within the current framework of the first line of consoles. This is largely due to exclusive console titles; but also to its hybrid character, which has made it the target of numerous ports (or conversions) with the “excuse” of taking your favorite titles anywhere.

As a result of this, they aremany AAA titleswho have seen the light on the Japanese console. Something that, given its hardware, closer to high-performance mobile devices than traditional consoles, is a milestone in many cases. Today we want to explore some of these milestones a bit, talk about the concessions necessary to launch some of these versions on Switch, as well as the work of some of these studios.

Ports and their role in the world of video games

Conversions play a crucial role in today’s video game. They open the doors for more players to enjoy the different titles that come onto the market anddiversify audience and incomethat developers see as a result of their works. Its proliferation is the product of the standardization of development processes and tools for our video games. Thanks to this, in most cases the launches can be carried out simultaneously and with few differences between versions beyond the technical section.

But this has not always been the case. Conversions are as old, or older, than the consoles we currently play most of these titles on. Not surprisingly,first big hitsof these systems were conversions of popular arcade machine games. Until relatively recently, a conversion was a costly process in time and resources that only big studios, or super-hits, could afford.

Conversions are one of the oldest practices in the mediumThe result of this was that the platform where you initially launched a title was decisive for the success of a title. And his choice used to revolve around his facilities when developing the game itself, as well as the one with the most related public for the title in question. The conversions arrived once the “main version” developed on the most favored platform was finished. The standardization of the current generation of consolesIt has been revolutionaryin its own way: when the difficulties of developing in one system versus another are eliminated, the only limiting factor is the power of one system against another.

The problem of creating conversions for Nintendo Switch

The last sentence of our previous section gives a clue to the direction in which this text is heading. Nintendo Switch has the audience and the name to receive all the possible conversions. Engines likeUnreal Engine 4They offer ports with just a few clicks, and the way you manage your resources doesn’t differ much from, for example, the way a PlayStation 4 does it.limiting factorWhat restricts the appearance of more third party titles simultaneously on the console? The reason is its hardware.

When cross-platforms are common, the limiting factor is hardwareThe greatest goodness of Nintendo Switch at the hardware level, its portability, is possible thanks to the internal components of the console and the humble nature of them. Everything is part of a greased mechanism that Nintendo has arranged so that its console is capable of moving great works such asBreath of the Wildand to be able to do it in the palm of our hands.

The work behind video games as the last great adventure of our favorite Hliano, or graphically remarkable works like Super Mario Odyssey, are the result of a very measured management of the resources of the console. The problem is in the existence of systems of greater capacity and power of the Nintendo console, which occupy a large part of the market share and which move it to the background in the face of AAA launches. The most appropriate response to this situation iscreating quality portstaking into account the characteristics of the console itself.

What’s behind a conversion for Nintendo Switch?

If we look at the specifications of the current generation of consoles, including intergenerational models, and compare them with the powers of the Nintendo Switch, we can clearly appreciate where they are.console limitations. For example. Comparing the GPU of a normal PlayStation 4, the only advantage of the graphics processor of the Nintendo console is its architecture, its consumption and its compatibility with DX12. As a result, porting for Switch is not a choice that can be taken for granted with every title released to the market.

Conversions for the Japanese Hybrid Console have to go through an evaluation period to determine if the console hardware may properly execute a title. Reason why many AAA take time to appear on the console and that is of vital importance for this work.

But it is not as if the Switch GPU is totally helpless for this purpose. The Switch NX chip gives developers complete freedom through NVM, its own API, and has the many features of the Maxwell architecture at its disposal for optimization work.

In an interview for Digital Foundry, 4A Games explained how the use of dynamic LODs, or compressed textures, helped bring Metro Redux to the Switch; but it was the optimization on its GPU and the use of temporary super resolution on the elements on the screen that allowed the game to retain its visual fidelity with the original. The use of all these technologies usually requires a specialized team in them, so these tasks are usually transferred to external studies, as in the case ofPanic Button.

The Panic Button procedure for working with the hybrid console

Panic Button has gained a lot of fame as title converters for the Nintendo console thanks to their good work with DOOM (2016). They are currently in charge of bringing its sequel to the console, as well as other interesting titles that were missed on Switch. They have seen fit to share some of their procedures in various interviews with other media, so we want to list them here to illustrate what makes this small Austin study one of the most sought after for conversion efforts.

DOOM (2016) was the first Switch “impossible port” to hit the market.

First of all, it must be said that this is a study of no more than 50 employees, of which approximately half are part of the division for quality control. This is because, in order to perform a conversion on less powerful hardware, studios must break down the content of the title to “port” until the console in question can execute the title, before adding elements that confer identity to the title. .

Much of Panic Button’s work is supported by its QA section.In an interview for Engadget, those responsible for Panic Button establish this process in several stages; It started with an evaluation phase in which they establish the key points of each title. The objective after this pre-production phase is to establish which elements of the game cannot be altered, since they would damage the integrity of the title. For example, in the case of DOOM it washis gunplayand everything that was involved in it. Once enumerated, it is passed to an in-depth study of the game, its code – what they have access to – and its assets and elements. The result of this evaluation phase is a full knowledge of the title in question, from which they constitute the first playable test.

Rocket League was one of his first Panic Button jobs for the Nintendo Switch.

This playable test is the basis on which the conversion is built, the minimum playable expression of the title capable of being executed by the console. According to a Gamesindustry report with the main managers of the study, the development process passes on two fronts: the quality tests of each new version, and the installation of elements of the game. The objective isadd little game itemsgradually taking into account the unique characteristics of the console and its architecture. From superficial elements such as the establishment ofHD Rumble, even the use of deeper tools, such as the multi-pixel rendering of the Maxwell architecture enter here. Completing this process results in a final prototype.

The final touches and a few parting words

After the appearance of this prototype, the boys from Panic Button add elements and carry out quality tests until they determine that the result is optimal. This is how they managed to carry out great projects on the Nintendo console, such asDOOM, Warframe or Wolfenstein II. Most of them with very satisfactory results.

DOOM, Warframe, Abzû, or Wolfenstein II have been successfully adapted to Nintendo SwitchSwitch may lag behind other competitors in terms of power, but it still has an active audience and a large player base. Nintendo has already stated that to the consolehe has several more years to live, so it will coexist with the next generation of consoles. A true milestone for the hardware of this hybrid notebook, but it will continue to enjoy its success as it continues to launch titles that attract its audience, which in turn will lead to a greater commitment by third parties to launch their titles on the console. . Only time will tell.

