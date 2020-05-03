They are compact and their designs unlimited, but inside they store more than our information.

Everybody we know them. These little ones devices they use flash memory to save information floppy disks and compact disks were transported and personal management data, with the advantage that they are resistant scratches, dust and some even water.

The first flash drives were made in 1998 by the Israeli company M-Systems (which no longer exists; SanDisk acquired it in 2006) under the Disgo brand in sizes of 8, 16, 32 and 64 megabytes, up to 256, and they worked with batteries.

After manufacturers asians They would make cheaper units.

On the one hand, they were immune to electromagnetic interference from floppy disks, and on the other, they were not scratched by scratches like CDs. Also, while the classic 3.5-inch floppy disks had just 1.44 MB of memory, the first USB sticks were released with 8 MB capacities.

What is a flash drive?

Basically a USB flash drive is a data storage device. It includes flash memory with a serial bus interface universal integrated .

USB flash drives generally have five main components. The first is NAND flash memory, which stores data.

The second is a USB mass storage controller, which is a small microcontroller with a small amount of ROM and RAM on the chip. The disks also use crystal oscillators, which produce their 12MHz clock signal and control the data output through a phase locked loop.

USB flash drives use a standard USB A plug to connect to computers. And typically, these units also have metal or plastic covers to protect internal electronics and other components.

Over time, The memory storage capacity of USB drives has been steadily increasing to the point where 1 terabyte drives are now common.

Since 1987, Kingston has been recognized for offering the highest quality memory products available on the market. It is the largest independent producer of DRAM memory modules, currently having more than 16% of the market share.

1987 – On October 17, John Tu and David Sun founded the company, with a single product.

1989 – Kingston tested at 99%, guaranteeing the quality of its products.

1994 – Introduced the DataTraveler® and DataPak portable product line.

Kingston memory products are designed and built with components purchased from approved suppliers that meet high quality standards.

In addition, since 1994 it has been certified to ISO 9001, which is the international certifiable standard that regulates Quality Management Systems.

