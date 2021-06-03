how are they, how much do they recharge and how long do they take

Shutterstock / Smile Fight ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/aMPLowym14.Ur82NVrnSBA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYwOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/1dNYmO5Mr8Kxge5tEsBGtA–~B/aD05MTM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/d2e098ac9aa625f63e00537758ccc140″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/aMPLowym14.Ur82NVrnSBA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYwOC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/1dNYmO5Mr8Kxge5tEsBGtA–~B/aD05MTM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/d2e098ac9aa625f63e00537758ccc140″/>

We are experiencing a paradigm shift in the way we move. Transport is evolving towards electric mobility. The electric car has crept into our lives, if only because of the numerous advertisements that are broadcast on television or because of the public charging points that we see being installed in our cities.

The electric vehicle has also crept into our vocabulary with concepts that until recently were not common: charging station, charging in mode 3 or mode 4, CCS or CHAdeMO connector, charging power, etc. Another term that has come to stay is electrolinera.

What is an electric station?

The term electrolinera has been formed, simply, by combining the words “electric” and “gas station”. It is an installation on public roads to recharge the batteries of electric vehicles.

We must add a nuance: all electric stations are made up of charging points. However, not all charging points are electric stations. For example, the domestic charging point that we can install in our garage space does not fall into this category.

Therefore, the electric station offers a service equivalent to that of a gas station: while in the gas station the tank is filled with fuel, in the electric station the battery is recharged with electrical energy.

To easily know what an electric station looks like in more detail, we can start by imagining a modern gas station. Now, we remove the fuel dispensers with their hoses and replace them with chargers with their own hoses, only that these do not flow gasoline or diesel, but electric current.

What is hidden from view also changes: instead of fuel tanks we have an electrical connection. As the electric station is thought to be the equivalent of a gas station, its chargers provide a fast or ultra-fast charge. That is, it seeks to recharge in the shortest possible time.

Fast charging is one in which the maximum power during recharging is above 22 kW and reaches up to 43 kW (in the case of charging in alternating current, AC) or up to 50 kW (if the charger provides direct current, DC). The other type of charge in an electric station, the ultra-fast charge, is in DC and of higher power, usually above 100 kW.

Why is power so important?

Charge power is the rate at which power is supplied to the battery. The higher the power, the faster the car battery will charge. For example, if we charge at fast speed and assuming constant power of 25 kW, it takes two hours to charge 50 kWh. If we switch to charging at ultra-fast speed, for example assuming a constant power of 150 kW, the charging time is reduced to 20 minutes.

Seeking to satisfy the demands of the growing fleet of electric cars, the development of electric stations addresses two issues:

Increase the power of the chargers. Objective: to offer the user a recharge time that is close to that of refueling a combustion car at a gas station.

Create a road recharging network. Objective: to make the use of electric vehicles for long-distance trips a reality. To do this, the charging stations must be distributed throughout the country and with sufficient regularity.

There are multiple examples of this trend: the Tesla supercharger network, the IONITY network, the IBIL network and the Iberdrola network, among others. To get an idea of ​​the magnitude of these recharging networks, let’s put numbers to two of the best known in Europe:

Tesla’s supercharger network has more than 6,000 superchargers in Europe, located at 600 stations. Of these, 35 are in Spain, reaching a total of almost 250 charging points. As for the maximum power that a supercharger can provide, it is 150 kW if it is V2 generation and 250 kW if it is V3. If 50 kWh were recharged to 250 kW, it would take only 12 minutes.

The IONITY network is a consortium created by the BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen groups. Its current objective is to establish 400 charging stations in Europe (342 have already been built). The average number of charging points per station is six, which can provide a peak power of 350 kW. If recharged at this power, 50 kWh could be delivered in less than 9 minutes.

These levels of hundreds of kilowatts of power are overwhelming. However, it is important to note that they are peak or maximum values. That is, the charger can deliver this power, but it does not do it all the time. As a consequence, the times estimated before (12 and 9 minutes, respectively) are minimum recharge times. In any case, recharging between 200 and 250 km of autonomy in less than a quarter of an hour is impressive.

On the other hand, these charging infrastructures are capable of providing power levels higher than what is currently supported by the vast majority of electric cars on the market. Of course, many of them can be charged already above 50 kW. Some even above 100 kW. The reason for oversizing the charging points in the electric stations is to anticipate what is to come.

Long-distance electric mobility

A good example is a station commissioned on Germany’s A7 motorway in 2020. It consists of 16 Tesla charging points with a capacity of 150 kW and four IONITY charging points, which can deliver up to 350 kW each. In other words, the station can recharge up to 20 electric cars simultaneously.

The reality is that the usual recharging of electric cars will be at home, at low power and during the night. The electric stations will have their own niche: they will be there for road trips, to allow traveling long distances and recharging in the time of a break from the trip.

David Elizondo Martínez investigates electric mobility issues in collaboration with INGETEAM and within the framework of the PID2019-110956RB-I00 State Plan project, funded by the State Research Agency.

Ernesto Barrios investigates electric mobility issues in collaboration with INGETEAM and within the framework of the PID2019-110956RB-I00 State Plan project, funded by the State Research Agency. He is a member of the Institute of Smart Cities of the Public University of Navarra.

Pablo Sanchis investigates electric mobility issues in collaboration with INGETEAM and within the framework of the PID2019-110956RB-I00 State Plan project, funded by the State Research Agency. He is a member of the Institute of Smart Cities of the Public University of Navarra.