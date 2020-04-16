WhatsApp video calls have quickly become a key feature of the platform, replacing other apps such as Skype. After telling you some of the tricks you should know about WhatsApp video calls, we continue to focus on this tool to tell you how you can record them.

If you want to save for posterity those video calls that you have with your family and friends, pay attention, because there are some aspects that you should take into account when recording them on your mobile. Next, we tell you everything you need to know to record WhatsApp video calls.

How are the WhatsApp video calls recorded?

First of all, before recording any video call on WhatsApp you must respect the privacy of other people who will participate in it. In Spain it is allowed to record them, but it is recommended that you notify the other participants of the video call so that at least they know that everything they do will be recorded on your mobile.

After taking into account this detail, it should be noted that WhatsApp does not have a native function that allows you to record video calls that you keep in your application. For this reason, you must go to third-party apps to record and keep those video calls, which will pose some obstacles.

The main problem is that, on those phones with Android 9 Pie version or higher, Google does not allow external apps to record internal audio, they can only record audio that comes from the mobile’s microphone. That audio from the microphone in question is used by WhatsApp during video calls, so recording apps cannot access internal sound or microphone sound. In summary, the audio of WhatsApp video calls cannot be recorded, only the video.

Once you know this information about recording video calls in the app, it is time to know how to record them. Not having a native WhatsApp function, you must record the screen of your Android mobile while making the video call. In our case, we will do it with the AZ Screen Recorder app, but in the Play Store you can find other similar apps like Mobizen or Game Screen Recorder.

Next, we explain you step by step how to record a WhatsApp video call with the AZ Screen Recorder app (all other apps work similarly).

1st- Open AZ Screen Recorder and accept all the permissions the app needs to function correctly: access the files on your device, record the audio and display on top of other apps, especially important for a floating button to appear that will make recording easier.

2nd- Enter WhatsApp and Prepare the video call you want to record: If it is individual, access the conversation with the contact and, if it is a group video call, you can create a group that contains the contacts with whom you want to make it.

3º- Once the video call is ready, slide the notification bar and click on the video camera button to start recording. You can also do it by clicking on the red floating button on the video camera.

4º- A notification will appear notifying you that the app will record everything that is displayed on the screen. Click on “Start now” and a countdown of 3 seconds will begin before the recording definitely begins. Take advantage of that time to start the video call on WhatsApp and make sure this is recorded from the beginning.

5th- To stop recording the video call, just slide the notification bar and click on the Stop button, represented by a square. Thus, the video of the recording of the video call will be saved in the AZ Screen Recorder gallery and in your mobile *. You can watch it whenever you want to relive the WhatsApp video call, yes, remembering that the audio could not be recorded.

As long as Android doesn’t change its policies regarding recording apps screen and calls for mobile phones of Android 9 or higher, recording WhatsApp video calls with a mobile phone of one of those versions will have to be with the conditions that we have explained in previous paragraphs. If you have a phone with a lower Android version, it is normal that you do not suffer this restriction from Google and do not encounter problems when recording video calls on WhatsApp.

Follow Andro4all