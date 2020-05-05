A military checkpoint near the town of Nyonoksa in the Arkhangelsk region. .

Some of them did not even appear for decades on official maps. Of others, supposedly already abandoned, the name was never even known.

For almost a century, in the remotest of the steppes, forests or frozen north of Russia, human life has taken unexpected forms.

There, in the middle of nowhere, where not even nomadic peasants have arrived, there are entire cities to which few have access: huge military complexes in the form of towns that the Kremlin designed in its atomic race with the United States.

In the socialist era, they were called “nuclear cities“,” Closed “or” secret “and were the most important strategic centers of the Soviet military and nuclear industry.

More than three decades after the end of the USSR, its objective and reason for existing do not seem to have changed much.

“Russia, like the US, is interested in modernizing its nuclear arsenal and therefore, these cities continue to be key for its research and development,” he tells BBC Mundo. Matthew Bunn, a nuclear and energy policy analyst at Harvard University.

In recent days, these sites, which hardly anyone remembers even in Russia, have become news again and have nothing to do with the atomic secrets kept there.

Nuclear cities date back to the Soviet era. .

Some of Russia’s secret cities have become worrying outbreaks of the coronavirus in Russia, the country that until a few weeks ago claimed to have controlled the pandemic and which is already the eighth place with the most deaths and infections worldwide.

As reported Rosatom, the Russian government nuclear agency that currently manages many of these cities, authorities needed to send shipments of respirators and protective equipment to three of them where the situation with covid-19 has become complex.

“This pandemic creates a direct threat to our nuclear cities. The situation in Sarov, Elektrostal and Desnogorsk is particularly alarming today, “admitted the head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev.

Just a few days ago, the Russian nuclear agency had acknowledged that seven of its employees at the Sarov Experimental Physics Scientific Research Institute (the place where Russia created its first atomic bomb) had been diagnosed with coronaviruses.

And, according to experts consulted by BBC Mundo, Russia’s official admission of the critical situation in these cities becomes worrying, not only because of the possible lack of medical infrastructure to deal with an outbreak, but also because of its potential impact on nuclear operations. From Russia.

“There, nuclear weapons are being designed, nuclear weapons are being armed, nuclear material is being processed. What happens in these cities is not only important for Russia, ”says Bunn.

What is the situation of the coronavirus in Russia?

Although initially the Russian president, Vladimir PutinHe assured that the pandemic was controlled and that the number of cases was very small, things changed dramatically in the last two weeks.

And in recent days it has gotten worse: this weekend alone, the country reported more than 10,000 new infections in 24 hours.

As of May 4, Russia had reported nearly 150,000 confirmed cases and almost 1,400 deaths, making it the seventh most affected country in the world.

Moscow has become the epicenter of the pandemic and even Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced last week that he had tested positive for the virus.

However, according to the BBC’s Russian service BBC World, new outbreaks have begun to be registered in other remote areas, such as Belokamenka (northwest) or Yakutia, where even protests by workers were reported for alleged cover-up coverings.

Putin, who initially sent a military medical aid plane to the US He admitted that his country had a shortage of critical personal protective equipment for health workers and warned that the worst of the pandemic was yet to come.

“We are facing a new stage, perhaps the most intense in the fight against the epidemic. The risks of becoming infected are at the highest level and the threat, the deadly danger of the virus, persists, “he said.

Authorities in Russia, where millions of people are believed to have already lost their jobs, this week decided to extend the containment measures until May 11.

The cities of the Cold War

At the beginning of the Cold War, when everything suggested that nuclear weapons were going to be the yardstick by which power and times would be measured, the United States. and the then Soviet Union began their frantic career to develop atomic weapons.

“It was in this context that the USSR decided to build these centers for development of atomic weapons“He tells BBC Mundo Frank N. von Hippel, Co-Chair of the Princeton University Global Science and Security Program.

“And logically, he chose places that not only allowed him to keep the secret of what was done there, but were also far from potential bombardments by enemies,” he says.

It is not known for sure how many secret cities the Kremlin built in Soviet times, but the ones that remain today are thought to be around 40.

Much of it is directly administered by the Russian Defense Ministry, although others are under Rosatom’s control.

Rosatom is the Russian state nuclear power company. .

“They are places of very difficult access and were located in very remote places. They are generally connected by a single highway with a single guarded access, in which you have to show passes to enter or exit, ”says von Hippel, who visited some in the late 1990s.

According to the Princeton physicist, who was assistant director of national security for the White House Office of Science and Technology, life in cities revolves around its nuclear research centers.

“Most of the people who inhabit it are scientists or military and their families, as well as service personnel. Most people live in buildings. Only the senior leadership resides in individual homes, “he recalls.

Von Hippel points out that if it weren’t for confinement and security, most seem to function like any small population and given their locations (whether deep in the Ural Mountains or remote Siberia) many accounts with vigorous scenery as the backdrop for background.

Most of the inhabitants of the secret cities live in Soviet-style buildings. .

Many of those who live there, according to the expert, have become so accustomed to life within these communities that they do not imagine themselves back in the chaotic cities of Russia (even if they reside in some like the famous City 40 -now called Ozersk- where radiation levels from past nuclear tests have become a danger to its residents.)

And although some have been opened to foreign investment, not even Russian citizens can enter most of them without authorization. And those who work in atomic centers must sign confidentiality agreements for life.

“In some of them there are even bans on visiting nearby cities, so they practically become closed communities,” says Bunn.

Cities in mystery

Although they were known only from intelligence reports, the existence of the Russian secret cities began to become public shortly before the beginning of the end of the Soviet era.

Before that, they did not appear on the maps and their inhabitants were not counted in the censuses: once they moved there, to that parallel reality, at the service of the Soviet atomic power, they officially ceased to exist for all statistics.

“The names of many of these cities sometimes only referred to a mailbox that was placed in other nearby cities and was the most frequent communication with the outside world,” recalls Bunn.

The inhabitants do not usually have frequent contact with the outside world. .

The expert, who conducted a secret study for the clinton government On the safety of nuclear materials in Russia, remember that during the 1990s some of these cities were abandoned, when their projects ceased to be relevant to the new Russian government.

Most, however, although they continued to function regularly, they lost the importance and glory they had once had … until Vladimir Putin came to power.

“After the end of the Soviet Union many of the structures fell into disuse, but in recent years the Russian government has invested a lot of money in modernizing them and continuing the production of nuclear weapons there,” says BBC Mundo Bunn, the policy analyst nuclear and energy from Harvard University.

Last year, a mysterious accident in the city of Sarov, one of the largest still operating, led to the death of five nuclear scientists.

Over the days, the Russian government acknowledged that experts were working on testing new weapons, apparently some of those that Putin has repeatedly announced in recent years and that the Kremlin says have unprecedented potential.

Now Sarov, built near a century-old monastery, has become the main focus of coronavirus in Russia’s closed cities.

According to Rosatom, a retired couple who returned from a vacation from Moscow brought the virus there.

Not even the almost forced confinement and the necessary permits to enter the old Cold War redoubt could prevent the secret city from being invaded by a more stealthy and deadly enemy than the one they have sought to secretly fight there all these years.