How are the quarterfinals at Roland Garros?

Rafael Nadal’s victory over the Italian Jannik Sinner finished defining how the quarter-final table of Roland Garros 2021 is going to be. Within the eight classified, there are seven top 10s and, logically, several of the crosses are tremendous with Diego Schwartzman as a rival of the Spanish. For this reason, Olé brings you a report on each of the matches that will be played between Tuesday and Wednesday.

ZVEREV VS DAVIDOVICH FOKINA

A priori, the clash that Alexander Zverev (6th) and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (46th) will star this Tuesday, from 11am (Argentine time), is the least marketer of the four. The German comes from beating Kei Nishikori, while the Spanish knocked out Federico Delbonis in four sets.

Zverev and Davidovich Fokina met twice, and both times the victory went to the German. .

The German Zverev goes against the Spanish who eliminated Delbonis.

TSITSIPAS VS. MEDVEDEV

The main course of the day this Tuesday will have Daniil Medvedev (current number 2 in the ATP ranking) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) in the center of the scene. It is that the Russian and the Greek are very sharp (both lost a set each so far in RG) and herald a great match.

In mid-March, Medvedev became the first player, since July 25, 2005, to reach the top 2 without being Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Andy Murray. For his part, the Greek will seek to reach the semifinals of the French Open again, as in the last edition (Djokovic eliminated him). The winner of this match will play against the winner of the previous bracket.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas.

DJOKOVIC BEFORE BERRETINI

Serbian number 1 in the world, Novak Djokovic, suffered too much to reach the quarterfinals (he turned a match in which he was two sets down against Lorenzo Musetti, who finally lost by walkover). And this Wednesday he will face off against another Italian: Matteo Berretini (9th).

It so happens that the tano also benefited from the low physical condition of his opponent in the last round, since he had to face neither more nor less than Roger Federer. But finally His Majesty didn’t even show up to play.

Nole had a hard time reaching the quarterfinals.

NADAL VS. SCHWARTZMAN

On the second shift on Wednesday, .Diego Schwartzman has an epic ahead: eliminate Rafael Nadal, the highest Roland Garros winner in history (13). It is that the Spanish does not only play with the sheet or history, but also with the present (he has not yet yielded a set so far this edition). And on top of that, the Peque has a very negative track record.

Of the eleven times in which they saw the faces, the Argentine could prevail in only one: quarters of the Masters 1000 of Rome in 2020 (brick dust). In addition, the Spanish was precisely the executioner of Peque in the semis of the French Open last year. The winner of this cross will go against Djokovic or Berretini.

Rafa Nadal and Peque Schwartzman, again face to face at the French Open.

