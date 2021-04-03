How are the Miniso stores, the ‘Japanese IKEA’, and in which Spanish cities is it available | Life

The Miniso stores are established in Spain, popularly known as “the Japanese IKEA”, and it is likely that in your city you have one of these establishments.

Although in general terms the COVID-19 pandemic has affected most companies, especially small businesses, the truth is that there are also totally opposite examples, where large corporations have managed to expand in a meteoric way in recent months. , and as a clear example we have Miniso, especially in Spain.

It may not sound familiar to you, but Miniso is already known as the “alternative to IKEA” or the “Japanese IKEA” (curiously they have headquarters in China) where we can find all kinds of products focused on our home, but also certain merchandising, gift and technology proposals that could appeal to a larger market segment.

If we access their website in Spain, they define themselves as a store that is “inspired by Japanese design to create high-quality, well-priced lifestyle products.”

In fact, although they do not have an offer as wide as IKEA, they do affirm that “a better life has nothing to do with price”, and for this they sell a series of products in which they try to raise the consumer’s need in wide spaces, full of details and very white, to facilitate that sense of joy that always makes it easy for the user to open the pocket.

However, Miniso is growing sharply in recent years, given that they are already present in more than 4200 points spread over 80 countries, not only in Spain, but also the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Australia or India.

In addition to furniture, IKEA keeps a lot of anecdotes and curiosities. Who founded the company? Where are you from? Where is the biggest IKEA?

With regard to the national territory, Madrid currently has four establishments, but you can also find Miniso stores in Salamanca, Alicante, Murcia, Malaga, Elche, Seville, Valencia, Granada, Barcelona, ​​Cádiz, Melilla and Torrevieja.

It is surprising that they already have 4,200 stores spread throughout the world considering that it is a company founded in 2013 by the Chinese businessman Ye Guofu, and for now its premise of offering high-quality products at a very low price seems to be engaging a large part of the market. public.