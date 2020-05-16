São Paulo has already started planning to submit players to a new pre-season when the return of activities is authorized, possibly with a period in Cotia, but the scenario has more doubts than certainties. Alexandre Bird, the club’s football manager, says the possibility of acquiring quick tests for COVID-19 is being evaluated.

São Paulo players have low salaries (Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net)

Photo: Lance!

– We are understanding the tests, seeing which is the best to buy, looking at some partnerships that are also emerging, thinking beforehand about the quality and credibility of these tests. We have done some things like this, on a small scale, just to understand the process, to be more used when we need to do the big process – said the leader, to the THROW!.

Bird believes that the return of some leagues around the world will allow a better understanding of the protocols to be followed in Brazil when the time comes. What is known for now is that the idea of ​​making the rest of Paulistão and Libertadores and the Brasileirão with 38 dates is consensual, but the mandatory quarantine in the State of São Paulo, for example, only ends at the end of the month. Before this date, there is no chance that the players will abandon the current routine, of training at home. – We have discussed a lot about the return, although we do not have a date to return. Not only me, Raí and the president have discussed this, but other areas of the club as well, mainly the medical department. Our doctors are participating in all the meetings of the Federation of São Paulo, of the CBF, of medical committees out there, talking to doctors from outside, so that we can understand which test is more reliable, which is the best protocol for an eventual return … Now with these leagues from Europe coming back we will be able to get a better idea – he said.



The financial issue

São Paulo’s financial director, Elias Albarello, has said that the impact on the club’s cash during the stoppage of competitions will be close to R $ 100 million. It is not known how much of this will be possible to recover after normalizing the scenario, not least because normalization should in fact take a long time.

– We are not sure, but we have some. All the leagues that we have seen coming back, like Bundesliga, Portuguese League and Danish League, are with closed gates. This is a recipe that we have in our budget and it will be lost, we do not know for how long, if it will be for a few months, if it will be for the whole year … We still cannot measure it. What we have been doing is devising strategies to get through this moment. What will happen when we have the complete picture in front of us? Today I see that the German clubs have a much clearer scenario than us, which is natural, because they are in a space a little further on. I think that only when we have the most accurate notion of what was left behind will this plan to go through this crisis be more effective and more palpable – said Alexandre Bird.

Among the various financial measures adopted by São Paulo to minimize the impacts of the pandemic, the main one was to freeze the image rights of the players and pay 50% of the salary in the portfolio during this period. The idea, at first, displeased most of the cast, but the club carried it out anyway.

– From the first minute we talked about it, the dialogue was very calm and very open with all of them. When we talked to them, at the end of March, it was an even more uncertain scenario than today. They would rather wait than sign a deal at that time. We said: “look, what São Paulo should do is pay half the wages in that period and we will discuss that other half when we get back”. This is what we are doing. As soon as we have a sign when we will be back, we will definitely talk to them about it. Remembering that the agreement that is valid for them is valid for me, it is valid for Raí, for Lugano, for Diniz. We are all in the same boat. I’m sure that due to the profile of our group, the leaders, the people who are involved, we will find an optimal solution for both them and São Paulo.

The club promised to its players that it would try to pay all the amounts that are pending, in installments, when the revenues come in again. Bird believes that this issue can still be discussed, depending on the size of the damage.

– Yes, this agreement may still exist. But we will have to see later, the financier will sit down with them and show everything that we lost and everything that we will not recover, and then maybe we all share a little of this loss, which is no one’s fault , is the fault of a special and unforeseen situation.

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga