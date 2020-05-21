Millions of Mexicans are locked up in their homes because of the coronavirus. Fortunately, many of them have been able to carry out their work remotely with the famous home office. With two months in this madness, It is time to find out how the Mexicans who are working at home have fared.

In a new study, 1039 participants were asked how they have been carrying out these days of quarantine and their relationship with the home office. Out there interesting things came out with which perhaps they feel identified.

Let’s start with the most essential: How do you keep the quarantine and what feelings does it generate for you? This question revealed quite curious things. Despite the fact that 79% of respondents quarantine causes negative feelings like worry, nervousness, anxiety and stress, 90% say they carry it between good and fair.

Now what the hell are we doing in our houses all day? Here we agree on the results of the survey as if we had asked ourselves. 73% said home office, 68% said household chores (wash dishes 765 times a day for example) and 66% said they spent the day watching movies and series.

Over there, a solid 32% said they were eating more than normal, and with the cupboard a few steps away, how can it not be difficult to resist. What’s more, right now I’m coming I’m going for a little snack …

Let’s keep going. Getting into the home office practice grounds, let’s see how people’s working hours have been affected. 41% of respondents say they now work more hours than before, while 32% say they work less. The remaining 27% say they work the same as before. How do you feel your schedule has changed?

Now goes the million dollar question: Would you continue the home office? Surely you already have an answer to this question. Now let’s look at the results. Apparently the easy-going taco is the most popular. 59% of respondents say they would follow the home office but only one or two days a week. 25% already want to stay like this forever, and 16% say it is not their thing.

Are you part of the 6% who said they spend all day in their pajamas? Hopefully not. Surely they are part of the 79% who said that they do not exaggerate the face, but that they remain comfortable. The other 15% affirm that they dress as if they were going to the office.