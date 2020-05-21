May 20, 2020 | 9:11 pm

Graciela Márquez, Secretary of the Economy, said they have detected an exponential growth in fraud related to loans or aid programs offered by the federal government.

They detected the massive sending, from last Sunday to today, of messages through applications such as WhatsApp. The messages say that they will receive a food support of 25,000 pesos and a Welfare Card and leave a URL address, which does not correspond to any official government page.

The last thing we want is for people to fall for fraud. You have to be very careful. The link seems to be from the government, that is, they use similar leagues and it is part of the deception. There are no food supports of 25 thousand pesos

said the secretary Graciela Márquez

TPX, an ethical hacking company, performed an analysis of one of the links that provide this false information. This is the site: https://www.gobmx.life/

They found that it is a site in order to redirect to some advertising URLs. Or, an advertising money engine with the accumulated visits of people who are interested in the alleged food aid.

The creator of the site also has other portals that simulate being job search pages: https://www.buscaempleos.info/ and https://www.lovestests.live/

In addition, it stores the information of the people who put their name and phone. With this, site operators can generate a database of some population and the purpose for which they could use it is unknown. They use the following application to collect the data: https://ws.bajando.club/

How is the credit dispersion going?

As of today, a total of 2,685 applications for domestic and self-employed workers have been approved. Just yesterday, today they received 273 more requests.

Which are divided into 1655 applications for domestic workers and 1030 for independent workers.

Norma Gabriela López, director of Incorporation and Collection of the IMSS, commented in a conference that the vast majority of people who have applied for the credit are older adults who are in the range of 51-60 years of age.

Regarding the distribution by states, CDMX has a greater number of people who have made requests: 403 made by domestic workers and 151 by independent workers. Followed by the State of Mexico.